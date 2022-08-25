I used to joke that white wine in Tuscany is an afterthought, as if the winemakers finished their brunellos and chiantis and said, “We probably should make something for before dinner.” But then I tasted the white wines Elisabetta Fagiuoli produces at Montenidoli, near San Gimignano. She crafts masterpieces that should rank among the top white wines of the world. Il Templare is a reference to Knights Templar who lived on the property in the 12th century, advised by Saint Bernard to drink wine to ward of various chills and ills. The story goes that Bernard, in his wisdom, allowed the knights to determine how much wine was needed to warm their souls. This wine is a blend of vernaccia, trebbiano gentile and malvasia bianca, grown on ancient sea beds that are now Tuscan hillsides, providing a minerally saline complexity. With each sip, we taste the history of Europe and Earth. To properly chill it, all you need is about 10 minutes in an ice bucket or 30 in the refrigerator door. Too cold, and the wine will taste like any other wine straight from the fridge. But just slightly cooler than room temperature, the wine shines. ABV: 13.5 percent. BW: 455 grams (Light).