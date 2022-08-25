This week’s recommendations include a tasty and affordable sauvignon blanc from Argentina and an Australian shiraz that bucks the stereotype of jammy, overblown reds. To round out the list, we have a splurge-worthy Italian white that connects us with history in a way that only wine can do.
From a reliable producer of affordably priced, good quality wine comes this new line, called “Chac Chac” for the mating call of partridges. The sauvignon blanc is a little bit racy in the herbal New Zealand style, backed up with flavors of passion fruit and lime zest. Fine on its own before dinner or with lighter dishes. Alcohol by volume: 12 percent. Bottle weight: 405 grams (Light).
Imported and distributed locally by Elite Wines.
Milton Park Shiraz 2019
South Australia, $18
This wine comes from the Thorn-Clarke family that brings us the exuberant Shotfire Shiraz. The Milton Park is a more restrained style, with enticing black fruit flavors and the herbal verve Aussie shiraz is known for. Whereas Shotfire makes an announcement, this wine makes conversation. ABV: 14.5 percent. BW: 545 grams (Average).
Imported and distributed locally by Kysela Père et Fils.
Montenidoli Il Templare 2017
Tuscany, Italy, $30
I used to joke that white wine in Tuscany is an afterthought, as if the winemakers finished their brunellos and chiantis and said, “We probably should make something for before dinner.” But then I tasted the white wines Elisabetta Fagiuoli produces at Montenidoli, near San Gimignano. She crafts masterpieces that should rank among the top white wines of the world. Il Templare is a reference to Knights Templar who lived on the property in the 12th century, advised by Saint Bernard to drink wine to ward of various chills and ills. The story goes that Bernard, in his wisdom, allowed the knights to determine how much wine was needed to warm their souls. This wine is a blend of vernaccia, trebbiano gentile and malvasia bianca, grown on ancient sea beds that are now Tuscan hillsides, providing a minerally saline complexity. With each sip, we taste the history of Europe and Earth. To properly chill it, all you need is about 10 minutes in an ice bucket or 30 in the refrigerator door. Too cold, and the wine will taste like any other wine straight from the fridge. But just slightly cooler than room temperature, the wine shines. ABV: 13.5 percent. BW: 455 grams (Light).
Imported and distributed locally by Le Storie Wines.
Prices are approximate. For availability, check Wine.com, Wine-searcher.com and the websites of the wineries, importers or distributors.