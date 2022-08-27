9 sheet-pan supper recipes for maximum flavor and minimal cleanup

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Cooking trends and gadgets come and go, but sheet-pan suppers will never go out of style. They were probably a thing before we even knew they were a thing. Sheet pans — or rimmed baking sheets, if you prefer — have been around for a long time and always will be.

You know what else has staying power? Many home cooks’ need for fast, flexible and family-friendly meals that don’t leave you with a ton of dishes to clean.

Those are among my reasons for loving these one-pan wonders. Here are some top-notch options from our Recipe Finder.

Sheet Pan Italian Sausage and Pepper Sandwiches. This recipe from Daniela has made its way into my regular dinner rotation. I tend to make mine with vegan sausage, but regardless of what you choose, you’ll end up with a satisfyingly messy sandwich best served with chips and a pickle. For another sausage dinner from Daniela, check out Sheet Pan Sausages With Sauerkraut and Mustard, which will be just the thing once the evenings start to cool down.

Sheet Pan Cheesesteak. The only extra dish you’ll dirty for this meal is a bowl in which you microwave the sauce. Otherwise, everything in the sandwich inspired by the Philadelphia classic comes together on the pan.

Sheet Pan Honey-Garlic Chicken and Broccoli. You also whisk together a quick sauce to help coat the meat and vegetables in this weeknight-friendly meal that employs the broiler at the very end to give everything a little char and browning.

Sheet Pan Maple-Mustard Chicken Thighs and Red Cabbage. Slathering chicken thighs with a sweet-and-tangy mix of grainy mustard and maple syrup creates extra-crispy skin, a nice contrast to the softened bed of cabbage. For another chicken possibility, consider Dorie Greenspan’s Sheet Pan Chicken With Apples and Kale, which can be made with breasts or thighs.

Advertisement

Sheet Pan Salmon With Minty Peas, Oranges and Fennel. Salmon fillets cook on top of a vibrant blend of orange slices, fennel and red onion before frozen peas are added for the final few minutes in the oven. The Brown Sugar and Chili-Rubbed Salmon Sheet Pan Dinner also combines fish and vegetables for flavorful effect.

Roasted Cod With Parsley-Shallot Sauce and Broccolini. If you don’t mind pulling out your mini food processor (or mini bowl for your regular processor) for the bright green sauce, you can have this simple yet elegant dinner on the table in half an hour. The popular mild fish takes a star turn in Horseradish-Crusted Cod With Carrots, Parsnips and Mustard-Dill Drizzle as well.

Baked Tofu With Peanut Sauce and Bok Choy. You’ll need a blender or food processor for this recipe, but feel free to swap in a store-bought peanut sauce you like if you want to streamline. This recipe uses two sheet pans, one for the tofu and one for the bok choy.

Sheet Pan Caponata and Couscous With Goat Cheese. While the vegetables finish on the sheet pan, whip up a quick pot of couscous that will help melt the goat cheese “into a creamy, salty, tangy puddle,” Daniela says.

GiftOutline Gift Article