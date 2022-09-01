Here’s a pro tip: Ask your independent retailer about private label wines. In some jurisdictions, such as Washington, D.C., a store may be allowed to “direct import” wines at a savings over the regular distribution channel. (Cutting out the middleman, as it were.) Some retailers work with importers to bring in exclusive wines available only at their store. Importers often have sources for good quality bulk wine, or surplus wine from their clients, which they bottle under their own label and sell at a value price. If you look for a particular importer’s name on the back label, don’t ignore it on the front. Rubus is the private label of Kysela Père et Fils, an importer based in Winchester, Va. Don’t think geographically — these wines are sourced from around the world. I’ve especially enjoyed Rubus old vine Zinfandel from Lodi, Calif., and shiraz from Australia. This Rueda from Spain is a racy white, with flavors of apricot, jasmine and honeysuckle, a garden in a glass. It’s the first Rubus I’ve seen with the “Private Selection” designation, suggesting importer Fran Kysela’s excitement for the wine. I share his enthusiasm. Kudos on the light bottle.