6 flavor-packed recipes starring the versatile soba noodle

I love the flavor of soba noodles. Originally from Japan, “these thin, round noodles are made from gluten-free buckwheat, though some brands include wheat in the mix, which would render them unsuitable for those with gluten-free needs,” Becky Krystal writes in her guide to Asian noodle varieties. The buckwheat gives the noodles an earthy flavor with a hint of nuttiness that works in tons of dishes. The one thing to remember is that it’s critical not to overcook soba noodles lest they turn to mush or fall apart, but that can easily be achieved by submerging them in an ice bath or rinsing thoroughly under cold running water to stop the cooking. Here are some recipes from our Recipe Finder that you can make with those perfectly cooked noodles.