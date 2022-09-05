6 flavor-packed recipes starring the versatile soba noodle

I love the flavor of soba noodles. Originally from Japan, “these thin, round noodles are made from gluten-free buckwheat, though some brands include wheat in the mix, which would render them unsuitable for those with gluten-free needs,” Becky Krystal writes in her guide to Asian noodle varieties. The buckwheat gives the noodles an earthy flavor with a hint of nuttiness that works in tons of dishes. The one thing to remember is that it’s critical not to overcook soba noodles lest they turn to mush or fall apart, but that can easily be achieved by submerging them in an ice bath or rinsing thoroughly under cold running water to stop the cooking. Here are some recipes from our Recipe Finder that you can make with those perfectly cooked noodles.
Hot-and-Sour Sesame Soba Noodles, above. Noodles, crunchy vegetables and fresh herbs are tossed in a lovely sesame-miso dressing. You can add protein by tossing in shrimp, chicken or tofu.
Spicy Pork With Vegetables and Noodles. This dish is full of texture and flavor — and it comes together in less than 30 minutes. “The dressing is sweet and salty, with a bit of kick from the pepper flakes I added. I love the crisp, cool cucumber and bell pepper in the same forkful of warm pork and tender noodles. The fresh mint and cilantro add springy freshness and the peanuts a bit of crunch in every bite,” recipe editor Ann Maloney writes.
Summer Noodle Salad With Ginger-Garlic Dressing. Enjoy the last weeks of summer with this riff on pasta salad adapted from “Double Awesome Chinese Food: Irresistible and Totally Achievable Recipes From Our Chinese-American Kitchen” (Roost Books, 2019) by Andrew, Irene and Margaret Li.
Soba Pancake With Scallions and Ginger. “The flavor is great, but it’s the texture that really sells this, particularly that contrast between the crisped bottom and top edges and the softer, almost creamy interior,” food editor Joe Yonan writes.
Avocado and Coconut Noodles. “Soba noodles and edamame make it plenty hearty, and its dressing hits that irresistible sour-spicy-sweet trifecta,” Yonan writes. “But what takes it over the top are the crunch and creaminess from coconut flakes, scallions, sunflower seeds and avocados.”
Spicy Peanut Soba Noodles With Green Beans. Peanut sauce is a great complement to the nuttiness of soba noodles. Make this pantry-friendly recipe your own by switching out the vegetable or adding a protein.