Chiles en nogada is a Mexican classic that celebrates past and present

For the people of Mexico’s southern state of Puebla, chiles en nogada is more than the country’s most elevated stuffed chile and symbol of Mexican independence. It’s an integral part of the calendar. For several weeks each year, in late summer and early fall, Puebla recognizes chiles en nogada season, coinciding with the availability of some of the definitive ingredients that have made this dish a classic. The history surrounding the dish is fuzzy, and key elements of the basic preparation remain in debate among out-of-stater chefs and diners some two centuries after it was developed. But all that has only served to build a legend that has seen chiles en nogada grow in popularity beyond the borders of Puebla.

Chile en nogada is a poblano stuffed with a picadillo of ground pork, beef and seasonal fruit, fried in egg batter, then covered in a creamy, white walnut sauce and garnished with pomegranate seeds and a sprig of parsley — symbolic of the colors of the Mexican flag — and served at room temperature. The Puebla restaurant association CANIRAC, which declared the beginning of the 2022 chiles en nogada season on July 21, estimates that customers will consume 3 million servings of the dish in Mexico and the United States before the season ends sometime in September.

The sweet-savory dish, a classic of Mexican haute cuisine, is a rite of passage for Mexico’s best chefs — a test of their skills in balancing dissonant flavors, now frequently chronicled on social media. As with many classic dishes, there’s considerable debate regarding its origin, and whether it’s capeado or sin capear — egg battered ⁠ (traditional) or not.

According to chef Liz Galicia of restaurant El Mural de los Poblanos, chiles en nogada grew in popularity around 15 years ago when CANIRAC Puebla started a campaign to promote the dish all over the country.

It must have been around that time, maybe 2008, while driving from Mexico City to Puebla, that I was amazed and delighted by the sight of billboards advertising chiles en nogada. Having never experienced it in Puebla, I went to El Mural de los Poblanos, a restaurant famous for this legendary dish, in hopes of tasting it.

One legend traces the dish to Augustine nuns at Puebla’s Santa Mónica convent, who supposedly created it on Aug. 28, 1821, to honor Mexico’s first emperor, Gen. Agustín de Iturbide. According to the story, the dish was modeled after the colors of the Ejército Trigarante, a unified army of Spanish and Mexican troops under Iturbide.

Another tale, this one by Mexican writer and diplomat Artemio de Valle-Arizpe, recalls a trio of women, inspired by their soldier boyfriends in the Ejército Trigarante, who created chiles en nogada to honor their flag. But these stories appear to be myths. According to CANIRAC Puebla, no official documentation on the recipe’s origin exists, and noted archaeologist Eduardo Merlo Juárez has also challenged the folklore, finding the dish to have been created decades before the general was even born — as a dessert.

Origin story debate aside, a bigger debate surrounding chiles en nogada — capeado or sin capear — pits Mexican palates against one another.

“I’ve researched it, and the original recipe is definitely egg battered,” says chef Edgar Nuñez of Mexico City’s Comedor Jacinta, who serves the dish without the coating because he finds the sauce to be “too dense for the batter.” Chef Gabriela Ruíz, a native Tabascan, of Carmela y Sal in Mexico City, prefers the lighter version as well but makes the dish with the egg batter for the roughly 10 percent of her customers who request it.

“The egg batter is like a sponge that absorbs too much fat. Even with the best technique, that masks some of the flavors,” Ruíz says.

For Pueblan-born chef Galicia, the original recipe, egg batter and all, is a matter of history, and her passion for her home state. “I love to prepare the dish, and I take pride in what it means to our city, so my diners arrive anxiously each year, with very high expectations,” Galicia says. “The people just know this dish so well, we have to be consistent and get it right every time.”

Once a specialty of Pueblan home cooks, chiles en nogada has a limited season due to the availability of signature ingredients. But now, driven by its omnipresence on social media and the efforts of those carefully crafting the dish, you can find chiles en nogada on the menu at the finest restaurants in Mexico. The one thing all chefs that are veterans of chiles en nogada season agree on is that the recipe calls for perseverance and requires attention to the delicate balance of flavors. Many honor the seasonality and history of the dish, while others are more pragmatic.

“Myself and my chef de cuisine, Juan Carlos ‘Flaco’ Santana, patiently cook the ground meat mixture and fruit until it’s a stew, not a picadillo; [a picadillo] is a big mistake, in my opinion,” says chef Guillermo Gonzalez of Monterrey’s La Embajada, who also prefers it without egg batter. Chiles relleno filled with picadillo are traditionally served with a tomato soup, which soaks into the ground meat, moistening the dish. But with chiles en nogada, the sauce sits on top without permeating the picadillo the way the soup otherwise would, making for a drier bite. Gonzalez’s technique addresses that. Ruíz said her picadillo has more of a stew-like consistency, as well.

Even farther removed from the scrutiny of patriotic Pueblans, chefs Ramiro Arvizu and Jaime Martín del Campo of La Casita Mexicana in Bell, Calif., serve chiles en nogada year round, having found a way to satisfy postseason consumer demand.

“You now can buy frozen white walnuts [nuez de castilla], and many of the other ingredients, out of season,” Arvizu says.

Developing the restaurant’s collaborative recipe was a classic battle of battered vs. non; Martín del Campo’s grandmother Maria Guerrero Torres’s egg-battered chile en nogada and Arvizu’s grandmother Maria de Jesus Cueva’s non-battered version. The chefs initially agreed to serve it in its original egg-battered form, but their customers had the final say.

“The majority of our diners wanted sin capear, so I guess I got my way,” says Arvizu, chuckling on his restaurant patio.

La Casita Mexicana’s pastel orange dining room, adorned with terra cotta fruit, Mexican crosses and folk art, etched into the fabric of this working-class Latino enclave in southeast Los Angeles, has been a temple of traditional antojitos inspired by the chefs’ grandmothers and Mexican haute cuisine since it opened in 1998. For Arvizu and Martín del Campo, chiles en nogada are part of their childhood and represent their craft as Mexican chefs, deeply proud of their home country’s regional traditions.

