Chardonnay fans — and let’s admit it, even if we subscribe to the “anything but” ideology, we all are fans when we taste a good one — know to look to the Mâconnais in France for value and quality. This is an area around the town of Mâcon, north of Lyon but south of Beaune and the prestigious (and expensive) Côte d’Or vineyards of Burgundy fame. The village of Chardonnay, which lends its name to the grape, is here, and the grape is believed to have originated in this region. I’ll spare you a discussion of chardonnay’s DNA and family tree, which is worthy of a daytime soap opera. Just remember that Mâcon is Burgundy, quality and value.