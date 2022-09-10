Mornings are better with these 7 sweet and savory muffin recipes

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Is there ever a morning when a muffin isn't a good idea? Whether you need something quick for an on-the-go meal before school or work, or are in the mood for something to savor over your cup of tea and (fingers crossed) the newspaper, muffins are the answer.

Even better, the amount of effort you put into making them is small compared with the result — a big batch that can be shared with your family or stashed in the freezer to be ready at a moment's notice. The equipment required is minimal, and the batter typically comes together in minutes.

But, hey, who am I kidding? You don’t really need me to tell you how great muffins are. I’ll let these options from our Recipe Finder speak for themselves.

Whole-Wheat Blueberry Muffins With Honey and Cardamom, above. Whole grains are always worth incorporating, and here, Nourish columnist Ellie Krieger uses a combination of whole-wheat flour and whole-wheat pastry flour. Thanks to oil and honey in the batter, the crumb is soft and cakelike.

Carrot Cake Muffins With Maple Cream Cheese Frosting. Ellie offers another way with whole grains in a recipe that transforms a popular dessert into a more healthful package. These Morning Glory Muffins give off similar vibes. When Thanksgiving comes around, be sure to keep her Whole Wheat Cranberry Sauce Muffins in mind.

Apple Cheddar Muffins. You can use spelt or whole-wheat flour in these fluffy and hearty muffins that are a mix of sweet and savory. They’re just the thing for your post-workout breakfast, too.

One-Bowl Cheesy Muffins With Prosciutto and Chives. Another reminder that savory muffins deserve more love. This recipe is designed to make six jumbo muffins, but you can use a standard tin to make a dozen as long as you reduce the bake time.

3-Ingredient Blueberry Muffins. This recipe from one of TikTok’s favorite grandmas, Barbara Costello (a.k.a. Babs), employs self-rising flour and softened vanilla ice cream to bring everything together in a snap.

Pumpkin Muffins. For a bakery-style muffin that delivers on that cozy autumnal feeling, look no further than this recipe. The sugar-and-nut topping adds a little extra glam. Pear Spice Muffins are designed for chilly mornings, too.

All-Purpose Muffins. This highly adaptable recipe is easy enough for novices to make and only requires a single bowl, whisk and spatula. The muffins are particularly fluffy and tender.

