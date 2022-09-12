6 weeknight pasta recipes that get dinner ready in a snap

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Pasta is a faithful standby when it comes to quick, weeknight meals. While I would be the last person to judge anyone for dumping a jar of sauce on boiled noodles and calling it a day, you can achieve far more delicious results with only a bit of extra effort — and these six pasta recipes from our Recipe Finder prove just that.

BLT Bucatini, above. This recipe from cookbook author Domenica Marchetti turns the classic sandwich into a weeknight pasta that’s almost just as easy to prepare.

Spaghetti Carbonara. “Spaghetti carbonara consists of pasta coated in an egg-and-cheese-based sauce that’s enlivened with lots of black pepper and bits of cured meat,” Becky Krystal writes. This recipe is the result of her quest to make a truly great version, and it definitely delivers.

Creamy Forest Pasta With Mushrooms. A creamy mushroom pasta with crunchy hazelnuts in 20 minutes? Yes, please! Make this for dinner tonight and you won’t regret it.

Pasta With Artichokes, Capers and Toasted Breadcrumbs. Marinated artichokes and brined capers pack this pasta with tons of flavor. And as a bonus, there’s a good chance you have the ingredients for this recipe already in your pantry.

Instant Pot Spaghetti. This vegetarian recipe includes canned chickpeas for protein and spinach for nutrition and a little color. Serve it with crumbled goat cheese on top for a bit of creamy tang.

Lemon Linguine. If you’re looking for weeknight luxury, simply turn to this recipe from none other than cookbook author Nigella Lawson. Need I say more?

