1 Plan ahead

Saving money at the grocery store usually comes down to a trade-off in convenience. That can take a lot of forms, whether it means buying premade vinaigrette instead of making your own or shopping at the market down the street instead of a cheaper store across town. Think hard about what you’re willing to give up and what you’re not.

A lot of your saving comes down to what you do before you set foot in the aisle: Make sure you shop your own cupboards and refrigerator first, and have a meal plan that you’re shopping for. There are loads of resources online, in recipe books and in this very publication for budget-friendly meals.

Apps can help you identify what’s on sale when you’re planning your meals. Beth Moncel, who blogs at Budget Bytes, likes Flipp, which lets you browse the sales fliers for your local stores and manage that stack of loyalty cards. And don’t go it alone if you’re shopping for a household. Enlist your partner and kids in the project, too.

“Talk to your kids about it over dinner,” Chase suggests. “Keep it simple and say, ‘Guys, we’re spending too much on food and we’re going to do some things a little bit differently.”