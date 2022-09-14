2 Lean into dried herbs and spices

Fresh herbs can be pricey, and too often we only need a bit to make a difference, so don’t shy away from using dried herbs and pre-ground spices. In a recent conversation with cookbook author Sabrina Ghayour, garlic came up. “They ask me why aren’t you using [fresh] garlic? Garlic burns,” she said, adding: “Because I’m lazy and maybe I don’t have garlic. Powdered garlic is clever, smart and you can control the amount more easily. And, you always have it on hand.”

Like many of us, Ghayour cooks every day for her family, so she relies on dried herbs and spices, which can last for more than a year if stored properly. If a recipe calls for fresh, remember this simple rule: Dried herbs are more potent, so use a third of the fresh herbs called for.

Buy the spices you use most. And, if a recipe calls for one you don’t have, ask yourself: Is it essential? Is there a substitute? No crushed red pepper flakes? Try adding black pepper or a splash of hot sauce.

If you do buy or grow fresh herbs, find ways to use them by making a simple herb sauce to add to eggs, salads or grain bowls; or chop and freeze them in small portion sizes.