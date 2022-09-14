Now feels like a golden age for what used to be mostly a predinner weeknight event, with restaurants of all stripes extending both the times and the days they offer happy hours. Bar Charley in D.C. entices bargain hunters with a choice of eight cocktails for $7.95 all night Monday and for 90 minutes the rest of the week. Co-owner Jackie Greenbaum says “if it isn’t a steal, it’s not fun” or worth diners doing. When happy hours went the way of handshakes during the pandemic, Bar Charley kept pouring liquid discounts, prompted in part by inquiries from fans. “It’s become an institution,” the restaurateur says of the bargain. Joe’s Seafood, Prime Steak & Stone Crab near the White House offers its “cocktail hour” from 2:30 to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, during which patrons can wash back their reduced-price drinks with French dip sliders and lobster deviled eggs for just under $7 each. The days of happy-hour food as an afterthought — popcorn or pizza — are over. At the chef-driven Vermilion in Alexandria, Va., diners can build their own “snack bundles” — three tastes for $15 — from among such fancies as anchovy toast with salsa verde and stuffed chicken wings with fennel agrodolce.