This week’s selection begins with a rosé for relaxing during the twilight hour between the workday and the evening. We also have two whites, a racy sauvignon blanc from Chile to lend verve and energy to your meal, and a juicy riesling from Washington state that just might put you in a contemplative mood.

GREAT VALUE

M. Chapoutier Belleruche Rosé 2021

StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline StarOutline ( 2 stars )

Côtes du Rhône, France, $13

Belleruche is the entry-level line for famed Rhône winemaker Michel Chapoutier. This rosé is classic in its pale pink color, crisp refreshing acidity and flavors of wild herbs and melon. It’s an ideal wind-down wine for an early-autumn evening. Alcohol by volume: 13 percent. Bottle weight: 420 grams (Light).

Loma Larga Sauvignon Blanc 2021

StarSolid StarSolid StarHalf StarOutline ( 2.5 stars )

Casablanca Valley, Chile, $18

Chile’s Casablanca Valley stretches inland from the Pacific Ocean, almost like a finger pointed at the capital, Santiago. The maritime influence is ideal for cool-climate grapes such as sauvignon blanc and pinot noir. The Loma Larga sauvignon blanc is racy and refreshing, with guava and kumquat flavors. This would be a great match to nearly any seafood dish, especially if there’s a fruit component. ABV: 13 percent. BW: 410 grams (Light).

Imported by Tri-Vin Imports. Distributed locally by DMV Distributing.

GREAT VALUE

Poet’s Leap Riesling 2020

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarHalf ( 3.5 stars )

Columbia Valley, Wash., $19

Washington state’s Columbia Valley makes some darn good riesling. Poet’s Leap is part of the Long Shadows Vintners Collection, founded by Washington wine pioneer Allen Shoup to bring top winemakers from around the world to make wines in the Columbia Valley. This riesling is made in partnership with Armin Diel of Schlossgut Diel in Germany’s Nahe region. Its flavors of ripe peaches and apricots had me instinctively reaching for a napkin to wipe fresh fruit from my chin. ABV: 12.3 percent. BW: 665 grams (Average).

Prices are approximate. For availability, check Wine.com, Wine-searcher.com and the websites of the wineries, importers or distributors.

