Recipes to use up leftover tahini, harissa, chipotles, miso and more

Sometimes I look at the top shelf and door of my refrigerator and wonder what on earth has happened. Did I just … buy the entire contents of the condiment aisle and cram them all in? What was that jar from? How old is it? Why can’t I ever find what I’m looking for?!
To help you make a dent in your collection of this and that, here are some tips and recipes from our archives for getting through that extra harissa, tahini, miso and more.
Harissa
As my former colleague Kari Sonde wrote a few years ago: “Harissa is a spicy chile paste used in North African and Middle Eastern cooking. While the ingredients themselves vary regionally, it usually includes peppers, garlic, olive oil and spices.”
It can add a kick to dressings, whether for greens or chicken salad. Add it to homemade dips or tomato sauce. Whisk into a pancake or waffle batter for a savory breakfast option. Harissa is a great addition to a glaze for roasted meats, fish or vegetables, including Sheet Pan Harissa Turkey Legs With Sumac Sweet Potatoes.
Other recipes: Harissa Chicken Noodle Lettuce Cups; Harissa-Roasted Carrot and Bean Dip; Harissa-Stuffed Bell Peppers; Turkey Meatballs and Grated Fresh Tomato Sauce With Harissa; Harissa Dutch Baby With Tomatoes and Mozzarella.
Chipotles in adobo
“Chipotles in adobo are smoked and dried jalapeños rehydrated and canned in a sweet and tangy puree of tomato, vinegar, garlic, and some other spices, for a ruddy sauce that packs wicked heat but with plenty of balance and body,” Max Falkowitz wrote on Serious Eats.
Chipotle goes well with the earthy flavor of black beans, especially in Warm Chipotle Black Bean Dip. Chipotles are ideal in barbecue or basting sauces for grilled meats. They add zip to salad dressings and soups. Amp up your sandwich by stirring minced peppers into the mayo.
Other recipes: Chipotle Mayo Brick Chicken; Sopa de Ostion al Chipotle (Chipotle Oyster Soup); Chipotle-Garlic Chopped Salad; Black-Eyed Peas With Oranges and Chipotle; Freekeh Burgers With Chipotle Mustard.
Miso
Miso is a fermented paste often made with rice and soybeans, my colleague Aaron Hutcherson says in his post on the topic.
When you’re looking to add an umami punch, especially in vegan recipes, consider miso. Just keep in mind it’s very salty. Miso brings complex flavor to soups, gravies, dressings and pasta, including Miso-Parmesan Pasta With Chili Crisp. It is a great coating for roasted vegetables. If you’re a fan of desserts with a savory or salty edge, miso can help, whether in cakes or ice cream.
Other recipes: Miso Soup; Vegan Braised Collard Greens With Miso and Smoked Paprika; Vegan Pizza With Miso-Caramelized Onions and Shiitake Bacon; Caramelized Onion Grilled Cheese Sandwiches With Miso Butter; Miso-Ginger Roasted Chicken and Pears.
Fish sauce
Add fish sauce as another option in your arsenal of umami boosters. A staple of Vietnamese and Thai cuisines, it’s made with liquid extracted from fermented small fish. The flavor is savory, salty and, when tasted straight up, fishy. In a supporting role, you may not taste the fish at all.
Try it in soups, such as Restorative Chicken and Rice Soup. It blends into dressings, salads and curries. Use it in stir-fries and noodle salads. It stars in the Vietnamese dipping sauce known as nuoc cham.
Other recipes: Spicy Pork With Vegetables and Soba Noodles; Kaeng Khiao Wan Nuea (Green Curry With Beef and Thai Eggplant); Thai-Style Marinated Tomatoes and Cucumbers; Shredded Green Apple Salad With Fish Sauce + Cilantro; Mushrooms With Chiles, Limes and Mint.
Anchovies
These small, silvery fish are typically sold filleted and canned in oil or packed in salt, and can be used in a lot of the same ways as fish sauce.
Anchovies can be minced and cooked into tomato sauce for a hit of complexity and depth. They can star in a salad dressing, most notably Retro Caesar Salad. Try in sauces for roasted vegetables. Use as the foundation for a quick pasta dish.
Other recipes: Grilled Salmon Caesar Salad With Asparagus and Charred Lemons; Celery Root Remoulade With Anchovy Dressing; Crispy Sweet Potatoes With Tuna-Anchovy Mayonnaise; Soft-Boiled Eggs With Anchovy Toasts; Anchovy Salad Dressing.
Tahini
This sesame paste, a staple in Middle Eastern fare, is nutty with a pleasingly bitter undertone that makes it work in savory and sweet dishes.
Tahini is a foundational ingredient of hummus. Its thick texture makes it ideal for drizzling in sauces over grain bowls, meat and vegetables. Incorporate into dressings for greens, chicken or chickpea salads, or chilled noodles. I love it as a stand-in for peanut butter in Sesame Blossoms, and you can stir it into cakes, too.
Other recipes: Roasted Butternut Squash and Red Onion With Tahini and Za’atar; Chocolate and Tahini Dipped Frozen Bananas; Cold Tahini Noodles With Vegetables; Spiced Tahini Loaded Sweet Potatoes; Chocolate Chunk Tahini Blondies.
Hoisin
“This thick, reddish-brown sauce is sweet and spicy, and widely used in Chinese cooking,” Sharon Tyler Herbst and Ron Herbst explain in “The New Food Lover’s Companion.”
A spoon or two of hoisin is ideal if you like to whip up your own stir-fry sauces, such as in Sticky Hoisin Broccoli With Almonds. Try it as part of a glaze on roasted vegetables or meat, or in a marinade. It can be used in salad dressings, too.
Other recipes: Honey-Hoisin Roast Chicken and Vegetables; Grilled Hoisin-Garlic Shrimp; Fried Hoisin Tofu With Peanut Noodles; Soy and Hoisin-Marinated Korean Beef Ribs; Spicy Noodle Salad With Sesame-Hoisin Chicken.
Tomato paste
As I’ve said before, tomato paste — made from cooked tomato mash that is spun and then placed in evaporation tanks to remove water — is a pantry powerhouse.
Like some of the other ingredients here, it’s loaded with compounds that contribute to a dish’s savory umami flavor. I always drop some into any batch of vegetable broth. Try sauteing some along with your aromatics when making a soup or stew. This step also shows up in Tomato-Balsamic Chicken. Enhance your tomato sauce with a spoon or two.
Other recipes: Porcini Beef Pot Roast; Picadillo; Instant Pot Beef Stew; Chili Corn Pancakes.