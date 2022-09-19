6 peanut butter recipes to satisfy your sweet tooth

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Peanut butter in desserts is just meant to be. Something about peanuts mixed with a sweetener is near irresistible. For all of the peanut butter-lovers out there — I’m assuming that includes you as you’re reading this — here are some peanut butter baked goods from our Recipe Finder to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Fudge-Filled Peanut Butter Cookies, above. Chocolate and peanut butter are a no-brainer. These soft sandwich cookies are a wonderful example of the pairing.

Mini Peanut Bars. These kid-friendly no-bake treats have a double dose of peanuts in the form of whole peanuts and peanut butter.

Classic Peanut Butter Cookies. If you’re a fan of peanut butter cookies, you’re sure to love this recipe for slightly soft and mildly chewy cookies.

Peanut Butter Granola. Whether eaten with yogurt, atop a scoop of ice cream or by the handful, this peanut butter granola is fill of peanut-y goodness.

Advertisement

Buckeye Bars. The Buckeye is a cherished confection in the Midwest, but are time-consuming to make, so here they are in an easier-to-produce bar form.

Skillet Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip Blondies. This recipe was enticing at first sight. “Then, when I baked it and served it to my colleagues, we devoured it,” staff writer Becky Krystal wrote. “We went back for seconds, plus little furtive bites and crumbs. You might say we were hungry for more.”

GiftOutline Gift Article