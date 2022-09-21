Rosh Hashanah recipes including brisket, challah, soup and honey cake

Planning a holiday meal is a notoriously stressful affair. Accounting for a variety of diets, preferences and traditions over a few courses is no small feat. With Rosh Hashanah coming up (and Yom Kippur following right behind), we’ve selected a few dishes that we think will please the whole table. There are options for meat-eaters, vegetarians, gluten-free guests, traditionalists and those who are looking to experiment. Start the new year off right with these picks from our Recipe Finder.
Soups
Matzoh ball soup is not only warm, comforting and beloved, but also very adaptable. For vegetarian/vegan guests, there’s Vegan Matzoh Ball Soup, and Not-Quite Matzoh Ball Soup is a gluten-free option for those who can’t have traditional matzoh balls. If you’re after classic floaters, try Fluffy Matzoh Balls with your favorite chicken or vegetable soup recipe. To go in a different direction, Collard Greens and Potato Soup With Chile Oil is a hearty, slightly spicy alternative.
Mains
Brisket can be tough to consistently nail, but this High Holiday Brisket takes out the guesswork and leaves you with a delicious, tender main every time. Roasted Whole Fish is another stunning centerpiece and can be served with an endless combination of sauces and sides. If you’re looking to minimize cooking time and mess, look no further than this Spring Chicken in a Pot (it’s just as delicious in autumn!). It’s a recipe suited for riffing, so feel free to play around with the aromatics and herbs to suit the season and your taste.
Sides
This recipe for Roasted Butternut Squash With Crumbled Chickpeas features a creamy, tangy tahini sauce, toasted pine nuts and za’atar, making it a statement side dish that will keep up with the mains. Another flavorful option to consider are these Crispy Smashed Beets With Garlic, Scallions and Chile. For a side that delivers a dose of umami, there’s Vegan Braised Collard Greens With Miso and Smoked Paprika.
While this is not a kosher option for those eating meat for the main course, Leeks and Lentils With Fried Halloumi is a lovely dish for vegetarians. This Autumn Salad With Farro, Apple and Roasted Persimmon is another substantial side brimming with seasonal ingredients.
Desserts
It’s hard to fault this Orange Blossom Honey Cake with its delicate citrus flavor, tender crumb and subtle sweetness. For another cake that blends new and old, try this Chai-Spiced Apple Butter Cake that uses apple butter rather than fresh apples. Its fragrant fall flavors are the perfect way to end dinner. For a dairy-free option, consider this one-pan chocolate cake.
And last but not least, in a category all its own is challah. It’s traditional to serve round challah like this to symbolize the cyclical nature of the year — one is completed, another begins. Challah With Olive Oil and Honey is another way to add a little sweetness to dinner and the new year.