Rosh Hashanah recipes including brisket, challah, soup and honey cake

Planning a holiday meal is a notoriously stressful affair. Accounting for a variety of diets, preferences and traditions over a few courses is no small feat. With Rosh Hashanah coming up (and Yom Kippur following right behind), we’ve selected a few dishes that we think will please the whole table. There are options for meat-eaters, vegetarians, gluten-free guests, traditionalists and those who are looking to experiment. Start the new year off right with these picks from our Recipe Finder.

Mains

Brisket can be tough to consistently nail, but this High Holiday Brisket takes out the guesswork and leaves you with a delicious, tender main every time. Roasted Whole Fish is another stunning centerpiece and can be served with an endless combination of sauces and sides. If you’re looking to minimize cooking time and mess, look no further than this Spring Chicken in a Pot (it’s just as delicious in autumn!). It’s a recipe suited for riffing, so feel free to play around with the aromatics and herbs to suit the season and your taste.

Sides

While this is not a kosher option for those eating meat for the main course, Leeks and Lentils With Fried Halloumi is a lovely dish for vegetarians. This Autumn Salad With Farro, Apple and Roasted Persimmon is another substantial side brimming with seasonal ingredients.

Desserts

It’s hard to fault this Orange Blossom Honey Cake with its delicate citrus flavor, tender crumb and subtle sweetness. For another cake that blends new and old, try this Chai-Spiced Apple Butter Cake that uses apple butter rather than fresh apples. Its fragrant fall flavors are the perfect way to end dinner. For a dairy-free option, consider this one-pan chocolate cake.

And last but not least, in a category all its own is challah. It’s traditional to serve round challah like this to symbolize the cyclical nature of the year — one is completed, another begins. Challah With Olive Oil and Honey is another way to add a little sweetness to dinner and the new year.

