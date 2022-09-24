6 apple cake recipes that smell and taste like home

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

No matter how much I count and plan, I always seem to have a few extra apples around by the end of each week. And while I know my dog would love to help me get through the excess, it’s nice to use the bonus in other ways, too. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight In fall, my thoughts immediately turn to apple cake. Often aromatic with such spices as cinnamon and nutmeg, you can hardly think of a more welcoming, cozy dessert to put on the table this time of year. Even better, many recipes lean into the homey nature of the genre by not being too complicated to put together. Here, from our archives, is a variety of recipes, including Bundt, loaf and square cakes, to consider.

Apple and Pear Cake With Citrus and Nuts, above. The origin of this recipe from my grandfather is still a mystery, but making it no longer is. Readers have also become fans of this tender, tall Bundt that works just as well in a 9-by-13 pan. It features two grated apples in the batter (you can even go three if you want to swap one in for the pear).

Jewish Apple Cake. This is my all-time favorite food. You get two lovely layers of cinnamony apples embedded in a gently sweet batter.

Apple Sharlotka. Easy elegance is the name of the game with this one-bowl Russian dessert that is a favorite in Olga Massov’s family. Sensing a theme here?

Apple Gingerbread Cake. In addition to a pound of chopped apples, this simple dessert incorporates apple cider for even more seasonal flavor.

Dorie Greenspan’s Custardy Apple Squares. If you look at most apple cakes and think, “Could use more apples,” have we got a recipe for you. Layers of thinly sliced apples are held together by just the barest amount of batter. The recipe includes suggestions on customizing, too.

Pumpkin Apple Dapple Cake. This treat merges two fall favorite ingredients. A buttery cinnamon glaze adds panache to the top.

