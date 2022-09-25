A pantry-friendly veggie burger starts with canned mushrooms and beans

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Black bean burgers have always been, and probably forever will be, my favorite type of plant-based burger. While I do eat burgers made from animals too, those made from beans can be just as flavorful and satisfying — and sometimes even more so. (Take into account the environmental impact of replacing beef with beans and my love for black bean burgers is even stronger.) While plant-based patties are widely available at grocery stores, here is a pantry-friendly recipe so you can have the pleasure of making your own.

I love the earthiness of black beans, and here I complement that with umami from canned mushrooms and tamari or soy sauce. The patties are seasoned with garlic powder and smoked paprika for even more flavor. Oats are a great pantry-friendly ingredient to use as a binder while adding texture. (Use gluten-free oats and tamari if you want to make the patties gluten-free.)

A food processor makes quick work out of mashing the beans and chopping the mushrooms, but you can just as easily make these burgers without one. One thing to note when preparing bean burgers is that it’s important to let the patties rest for a few minutes so they better retain their shape and are less likely to fall apart during cooking.

As good as these patties are, toppings are equally important in determining the overall enjoyment of a burger. Feel free to grab a slice of cheese or your favorite condiments and call it a day. Or use the time while the burgers are resting to make balsamic-glazed onions that add acidity, a hint of sweetness and a little crunch.

Mushroom and Black Bean Burgers With Balsamic-Glazed Onions

Storage: Refrigerate leftovers for up to 4 days.

Ingredients

One (15-ounce) can no-salt-added black beans, drained and rinsed

1 (13.25-ounce) can mushrooms (pieces and stems), drained and rinsed

1/2 cup rolled old-fashioned oats

1 tablespoon tamari or soy sauce

1 teaspoon smoked paprika

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

1/2 teaspoon fine salt, divided

3 tablespoons vegetable oil, divided

1 medium yellow onion (about 9 ounces), thinly sliced

1 tablespoon balsamic vinegar

Hamburger buns

Toppings such as cheese, lettuce, slices of tomato, pickles, mustard and/or ketchup (optional)

Step 1

In the bowl of a food processor, combine the beans, mushrooms, oats, tamari or soy sauce, paprika, garlic powder, black pepper and 1/4 teaspoon of salt and pulse until the mushrooms are finely chopped and the mixture is evenly combined, 10 to 15 seconds. (Alternatively, use a fork to mash the beans in a large mixing bowl until mushy but not totally smooth. Chop the mushrooms by hand. Add the mushrooms and the remaining ingredients to the beans and stir until evenly combined.) Form the mixture into 4 patties that are about 3 1/2 inches in diameter, using about 1/2 cup of the mixture for each. Let sit for 10 to 15 minutes while you make the onions.

Step 2

In a large skillet over medium heat, heat 1 tablespoon of the oil until it shimmers. Add the onions and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon of salt and cook, stirring regularly, until the onion begins to soften and turn translucent, about 10 minutes. Add the vinegar and cook, stirring regularly, until it reduces and coats the onion, about 3 minutes. Transfer to a small bowl.

Step 3

In the same skillet, add the remaining 2 tablespoons of the oil, increase the heat to medium-high and heat until the oil shimmers. Add the burgers and cook until nicely browned, about 4 minutes per side. Serve on buns, topped with some of the balsamic-glazed onions along with cheese, lettuce, slices of tomato, pickles, mustard and/or ketchup, if desired.

Nutrition Information

Per serving (1 burger with 2 tablespoons onions)

Calories: 374; Total Fat: 13 g; Saturated Fat: 2 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 902 mg; Carbohydrates: 54 g; Dietary Fiber: 10 g; Sugar: 6 g; Protein: 13 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

Recipe from staff writer Aaron Hutcherson.

Tested by Aaron Hutcherson; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

