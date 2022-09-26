These delicata squash recipes will expand your fall gourd appreciation

Delicata squash are by far my favorite gourds this time of year. I love them because they have thin, edible skin, which makes them much easier to prepare compared to other winter squash, such as butternut. Whether you’re already a fan or are looking for ways to make use of this seasonal star, here are a handful of dishes from our Recipe Finder to make this fall and winter.
Delicata Squash Nachos. Use squash to replace tortilla chips the next time you make nachos at home. Take liberty to switch up this recipe to suit your tastes by adding your favorite toppings.
Sheet Pan Persian-Style Stuffed Delicata Squash With Broccolini and Carrots. The next time you’re looking for a relatively hands-off vegetarian meal to impress diners — be they guests for a dinner party or your family for a Sunday meal — this meal full of vibrant colors and flavors is it.
Glazed Squash Medley. I typically roast squash whenever I prepare it, but if you’re in a hurry or your oven is full with other food, give this recipe a try. The squash — any type you want — is steamed in the microwave before it gets finished in a smoky-sweet glaze on the stovetop.
Winter Squash Croquettes. Should you ever find yourself with leftover squash that you want to repurpose, turn them into these pumpkin seed-crusted croquettes.