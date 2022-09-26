Skip to main content
A single-serving chocolate chip cookie recipe for dessert emergencies

By
September 26, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. EDT
(Rey Lopez /for The Washington Post)
Single-Serving Chocolate Chip Cookie
Active time:15 mins
Total time:30 mins
Servings:1 (makes 1 large cookie)
When you need nothing other than a warm chocolate chip cookie, here’s a quick and easy recipe that makes just the right number: one.

It’s a hefty, indulgent treat, though, so I won’t fault you for sharing, but I also wouldn’t blame you for keeping it all to yourself. (I split it several ways with colleagues when testing!) Regardless, this picture-perfect cookie from “Great British Bake Off” champion Edd Kimber will be on your plate in about half an hour.

Dessert for one? 5 tips for small-batch baking satisfaction.

The chilling time is optional, but if you prefer a thick, chewy cookie, we highly recommend it. Unchilled dough will bake up thinner and slightly crispy.

The amounts are so small here and the recipe is so forgiving that you don’t need to worry about weighing your ingredients. It’s also the perfect small bake for your toaster oven. Feel free to change the add-ins to your choice of chocolate or nuts.

Single-Serving Chocolate Chip Cookie

Ingredients

  • 1 tablespoon unsalted butter, melted and slightly cooled
  • 1 tablespoon light brown sugar
  • 1 tablespoon granulated sugar
  • 1 1/2 teaspoons milk
  • 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour, plus more as needed
  • Pinch baking powder
  • Pinch baking soda
  • Pinch fine salt
  • 2 tablespoons roughly chopped dark chocolate
  • Flaky sea salt, for sprinkling (optional)

Step 1

Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 350 degrees. Line a rimmed baking sheet (any size, but a quarter- or eighth-sheet is perfect) with parchment paper.

Step 2

In a small bowl, combine the butter, light brown sugar and granulated sugar and stir with a spatula until well combined. Pour in the milk and mix until creamy. Add the flour, baking powder, baking soda and fine salt and mix until a soft but not sticky dough forms. Add the chocolate and stir to combine. If needed, mix in a little extra flour, 1 teaspoon at a time, adding just enough to make the dough lose its stickiness but not become stiff.

Step 3

Shape the dough into a ball and place on the prepared baking sheet. If you prefer a thick and chewy cookie, pop the pan into the freezer to chill for 5 to 10 minutes. Bake for 16 to 20 minutes, or until golden around the edges and a little paler in the center. If you have chilled the dough, you may need the higher end of the time range. Sprinkle with the flaky salt, if using, and let cool on the pan. Serve warm or at room temperature.

Nutrition Information

Per cookie

Calories: 386; Total Fat: 21 g; Saturated Fat: 13 g; Cholesterol: 31 mg; Sodium: 401 mg; Carbohydrates: 52 g; Dietary Fiber: 3 g; Sugar: 31 g; Protein: 5 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

Adapted from “Small Batch Bakes” by Edd Kimber (Kyle Books, 2022).

Tested by Becky Krystal; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

