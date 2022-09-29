This week we feature two California cabernets that — aside from the similarity of their names — offer a tantalizing glimpse at different styles from Napa and Sonoma. The Clos Sonoma from Dry Creek Valley is a party, while the Clos de Napa from Stags Leap District is more a thought-provoking discussion. Together, they invite us to embark on a more detailed exploration of California cabernet.
To round out this week’s selection, we have a juicy, affordable pinot grigio blend from Italy, ideal to start a meal or carry you through a light weeknight dinner.
GREAT VALUE
Impero Collection Premium Pinot Grigio Trebbiano 2021
Terre di Chieti, Italy, $11
From Abruzzo, in central Italy, this affordable pinot grigio blend offers ripe fruit flavors, mouth-filling texture and good balance on a medium-long finish. Delicious on its own or with appetizers before a meal, it’s also a great partner for casual pasta dishes. Alcohol by volume: 12.5 percent. Bottle weight: 455 grams (Light).
Imported by Caput Mundi Wine Importers. Distributed locally by Impero.
GREAT VALUE
Clos Sonoma Cabernet Sauvignon 2020
Dry Creek Valley, Sonoma County, Calif., $18
Dry Creek Valley may be better known for zinfandel and sauvignon blanc, but don’t overlook its cabernet sauvignon. This rendition is spicy and zesty with blackberry and cranberry notes, leading to a jammy ripeness on the mid-palate and then a lingering finish. ABV: 13.5 percent. BW: 645 grams (Average).
Distributed by M. Touton Selection.
GREAT VALUE
Clos de Napa Stags Leap District Cabernet Sauvignon 2020
Napa Valley, Calif., $40
Savory and rich, this wine’s intensity displays the influence of the volcanic soils in the Stags Leap District, near the southern end of Napa Valley. The traditional black fruit flavors of cabernet are here, unfolding on the palate like an intricate plot line in a psychological thriller, one new revelation after another. The alcohol is a bit high, but the fruit carries it well. And don’t let the vintage scare you off: Though Napa Valley was hit hard by wildfires during the 2020 harvest, the damage was mostly at the northern end of the valley. The bottle I tried showed no hint of the ashy flavors from smoke taint. Given the price cabernet from Stags Leap District can command, this merits a “Great Value” designation. ABV: 15 percent. BW: 650 grams (Average).
Distributed locally by DMV Distributing.
Prices are approximate. For availability, check Wine.com, Wine-searcher.com and the websites of the wineries, importers or distributors.