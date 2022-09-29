This week we feature two California cabernets that — aside from the similarity of their names — offer a tantalizing glimpse at different styles from Napa and Sonoma. The Clos Sonoma from Dry Creek Valley is a party, while the Clos de Napa from Stags Leap District is more a thought-provoking discussion. Together, they invite us to embark on a more detailed exploration of California cabernet.

Dry Creek Valley may be better known for zinfandel and sauvignon blanc, but don’t overlook its cabernet sauvignon. This rendition is spicy and zesty with blackberry and cranberry notes, leading to a jammy ripeness on the mid-palate and then a lingering finish. ABV: 13.5 percent. BW: 645 grams (Average).

Savory and rich, this wine’s intensity displays the influence of the volcanic soils in the Stags Leap District, near the southern end of Napa Valley. The traditional black fruit flavors of cabernet are here, unfolding on the palate like an intricate plot line in a psychological thriller, one new revelation after another. The alcohol is a bit high, but the fruit carries it well. And don’t let the vintage scare you off: Though Napa Valley was hit hard by wildfires during the 2020 harvest, the damage was mostly at the northern end of the valley. The bottle I tried showed no hint of the ashy flavors from smoke taint. Given the price cabernet from Stags Leap District can command, this merits a “Great Value” designation. ABV: 15 percent. BW: 650 grams (Average).