The Washington Post

7 fall soup recipes starring squash, carrots, apples and more

By
October 1, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. EDT
Carrot Apple Soup. (Scott Suchman for The Washington Post/food styling by Lisa Cherkasky for The Washington Post)

For some people — okay, many people — fall is pumpkin spice season. For me, though, it’s soup season, or at least the start of it anyway.

While my husband and I will enjoy a hot bowl of soup occasionally in summer, cooler temperatures and shorter days mean we’re ready to go all in on a pot of something good bubbling away on the stove. Even better, so much of the seasonal produce arriving at the markets, including squash, apples, carrots and potatoes, is ideal for that kind of meal. Here are some of our best soup recipes for fall, including a few that include pumpkin, spice or even both.

Carrot Apple Soup, above. You may already have most, if not all, the ingredients on hand for this pantry- and family-friendly soup. It comes together in less than an hour and refrigerates well so you can have it ready for busy weeknights.

Miso-Maple Acorn Squash Soup. Coconut milk and acorn squash lend luxurious body to this creamy soup, while miso and maple syrup play a sweet and salty duet.

Creamy Tomato Pumpkin Soup. As promised, here’s a soup that has pumpkin and spice. Coconut milk plays a starring role as well in this recipe from Nourish columnist Ellie Krieger, along with ginger, cinnamon and allspice.

Butternut Squash and Pear Soup. Ellie highlights another gourd well suited for fall, this time paired with seasonal staple Bosc pears.

Pureed Beet Soup With Tahini and Herbed Pistachios. Now’s the time of year our attention turns to root vegetables. In this recipe, tahini thickens the beet soup and turns it “a striking fluorescent pink,” as my colleague Olga Massov says.

Roasted Carrot and Cashew Soup. If you’re looking for a recipe to put your high-speed blender, such as a Vitamix, to good use, let it be this one. The appliance transforms roasted cashews into a creamy puree for the backbone of the soup in no time.

Carrot Soup With Toasted Spices and Pecans. Here’s a different riff on the pairing of carrots and nuts, which is enlivened with cumin, celery seeds, red pepper flakes and black peppercorns.

