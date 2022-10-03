Skip to main content
7 pear recipes that let its sweet and savory versatility shine

By
October 3, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. EDT
(Scott Suchman for The Washington Post/food styling by Diana Jeffra for The Washington Post)

Often playing second fiddle to apples, pears are a fall fruit deserving of the spotlight in their own right. When each is at their best, I’d go so far as to say that I prefer the flavor of pears to apples, if I had to make a choice. To highlight this fantastic fruit, I scoured the Recipe Finder to find a delicious mix of sweet and savory pear recipes to make this autumn.

Pear and Toasted Miso Upside-Down Cake, above. This cake from cookbook author Aran Goyoaga “can be pulled together in little time — say, when unexpected company shows up — but is enough of a showstopper to be prepared for special occasions,” assistant recipes editor Olga Massov wrote. “There’s a pleasurable tension between the sweetness of the caramel and pears and the umami of the miso, a tug-of-war that’s welcome on the palate and prevents the confection from being too sweet.”

Pears are the unheralded stars of the fall fruit bounty. Here’s how to choose and use them.

Miso-Ginger Roasted Chicken and Pears. This sheet-pan recipe from Nourish columnist Ellie Krieger “highlights both the sweetness of the fruit as well as the savory side of the poultry, and brings sophisticated flavor with little effort,” she wrote.

Miso paste packs a major umami punch. Here’s how to use it.

Pear Clafouti. This variation on the classic French dessert comes from chef Daniel Rose by way of culinary icon Ina Garten. For flavoring, “pear brandy enhances the fruit’s natural flavor and grated star anise has a delightful aroma,” wrote pop culture reporter Sonia Rao.

Cherry clafoutis is the casual dessert of the summer

Ricotta Toasts With Pear, Walnuts, Maple and Cinnamon. If you’re looking for an alternative to avocado toast for your next breakfast or snack this creamy, fruity, nutty and slightly sweet recipe is it.

Top creamy ricotta with squash and plums to toast the end of summer

Poached Pears With Chocolate Sauce and Crystallized Ginger. This budget-friendly recipe from food writer Katie Workman makes for a festive dessert.

Fall Chopped Salad With Citrus Dressing. Follow recipes editor Ann Maloney’s lead and lean “into the season to make this complex and colorful chopped salad with a sweet citrus dressing, luscious pear, bitter radicchio and salty bacon.”

Salad dressings 101: Two formulas to get your ideal flavor every time

Apple and Pear Cake With Citrus and Nuts. This family recipe from staff writer Becky Krystal yields a plush and tender crumb. “While there’s some busy work involved in prepping the fruit, it’s simple and straightforward, and the batter can be stirred together by hand,” she wrote. “All the cake needs at the end is a dusting of confectioners’ sugar for an easy touch of elegance.”

