Even experienced cooks will experience a learning curve when switching to induction, as I found out when I started working in our Food Lab. One of the biggest advantages of induction is how quickly it heats up, Hope says. The flip side is that it can happen faster than you expect, without the buildup cues you may be used to — the slow increase in bubbles, for example, when boiling. (Yes, we’ve had quite a few boil-overs in Voraciously HQ!) Similarly, you may find yourself needing to use a slightly lower heat than called for in a recipe. And if you’re used to having to fiddle with other cooktops to keep a constant heat level, you may be surprised by how well induction can maintain a steady simmer. Keep in mind that, similar to gas, induction cooktops are very responsive to changes in the heat setting. Traditional electric models typically take longer to heat up or cool down.