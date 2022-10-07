5 tips for cooking juicy pork chops quickly

Perhaps the most important tip is not to overcook your pork chops. Growing up, I was taught that pork must be well done to be safe to consume, but the USDA has since lowered the recommended safe cooking temperature from 160 degrees to 145 degrees with a three-minute rest, meaning that you can enjoy a medium pork chop just as you might a medium steak. (I prefer taking pork chops out of the pan at 135 degrees before resting, loosely tented with foil, for 5 minutes where the temperature should rise to 145 degrees, which is considered medium-rare.) If you don’t have one already, now would be the time to invest in an instant-read thermometer, and before you know it you’ll be enjoying juicy, tender pork chops in no time.