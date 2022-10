Butter-basted skillet pork chops are fast, moist and full of flavor

Tell The Post: What's your most memorable Thanksgiving cooking disaster story?

Even in the most laid-back families, cooking Thanksgiving dinner can feel like a high-wire performance. You're making dishes that you maybe only prepare once a year, often with a house full of family and friends around — and then there's the pressure overlaying the whole thing, that voice in your head telling you that this is supposed to be a precious memory, so don't screw anything up.All of that is practically a recipe for a kitchen disaster. We've all had them, or we know them from family lore. Culinary catastrophes can befall even the most confident and experienced of cooks. And since there's only so much you can do to avert them, the best way to handle them is to laugh — and then share them, so we can all join in, with the punchline being "oh look, we're all human, and thank goodness for that!"We're asking you to submit your own family's favorite tale of Thanksgiving cooking gone awry. We want to hear all about underdone birds, botched gravies and singed stuffings, or the reason no one lets Uncle Louis man the turkey fryer anymore.