Butter-basted skillet pork chops are fast, moist and full of flavor

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Though pork chops can be fast and flavorful, they can also easily dry out. More time-consuming dual cooking methods or brining can lead to juicy results, but there’s an easier shortcut to moist, delicious pork chops: butter. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Jump to the recipe The leanness of pork chops is what makes this cut a quick-cooking, weeknight warrior, but it also means they can quickly get dry and tough. Basting the chops with fat helps negate this. Add in aromatics while basting for more flavor — similar to how you might cook a steak — and then you have the added bonus of browned butter and crispy garlic or herbs to serve with the meat.

The other key is to not overcook the chops. Contrary to what you may have learned years ago, it is perfectly safe to eat pork that isn’t well done. An instant-read thermometer is great for determining the precise temperature, but you can also go by feel of the meat with enough practice. (Reducing the heat once you get a nice sear on one side also lowers the risk of overcooking the meat — and burning the butter.)

Following the steps below will lead you to pork chop success, and once you’ve nailed down the technique, feel free to make this recipe your own by switching up the seasonings.

Butter-Basted Pork Chops

Storage: Refrigerate leftovers for up to 3 days.

Advertisement

NOTE: Letting the pork chops rest at room temperature before cooking reduces the overall cooking time by a few minutes and ensures a slightly more even cook.

Want to save this recipe? Click the bookmark icon below the serving size at the top of this page, then go to My Reading List in your washingtonpost.com user profile.

Ingredients

Two (12-ounce) center-cut, bone-in pork chops, about 1 inch thick

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

1/4 teaspoon fine salt

1 tablespoon vegetable oil or another neutral oil

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

Crushed garlic cloves, fresh thyme sprigs, fresh rosemary sprigs and/or fresh sage sprigs

Step 1

Remove the pork chops from the refrigerator and transfer to the counter for 30 minutes (optional; see NOTE). Pat the meat dry with a clean dish towel or paper towel, and sprinkle all over with the garlic powder, pepper and salt.

Step 2

In a 10- or 12-inch stainless steel or cast-iron skillet over medium-high heat, heat the oil until shimmering. And the pork chops and cook, pressing with tongs occasionally to ensure they have good contact with the skillet, until nicely browned, 3 to 4 minutes.

Advertisement

Step 3

Reduce the heat to medium and, using tongs, stand the chops on their side in the pan, fat side down, to render some of the fat, about 1 minute. Lay the chops down on the uncooked side; add the butter, crushed garlic cloves, fresh thyme sprigs, fresh rosemary sprigs and/or fresh sage sprigs and cook, regularly tilting the skillet and using a large spoon to baste the chops with the butter, until the meat has an internal temperature of about 135 degrees, 4 to 8 minutes (see NOTE). Transfer the pork chops to a cutting board, serving platter or individual plates; cover loosely with foil; and let rest for 5 minutes. (During this time, the internal temperature of the meat should rise to 145 degrees, which is considered medium-rare.) Serve hot with the butter and the aromatics from the skillet poured over the top, if desired.

Nutrition Information

Per serving (1/2 pork chop), based on 4

Advertisement

Calories: 300; Total Fat: 16 g; Saturated Fat: 6 g; Cholesterol: 133 mg; Sodium: 247 mg; Carbohydrates: 1 g; Dietary Fiber: 0 g; Sugar: 0 g; Protein: 38 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

Recipe from staff writer Aaron Hutcherson.

Tested by Aaron Hutcherson; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.

Wp Request for Reader Submission Tell The Post: What's your most memorable Thanksgiving cooking disaster story?



All of that is practically a recipe for a kitchen disaster. We’ve all had them, or we know them from family lore. Culinary catastrophes can befall even the most confident and experienced of cooks. And since there’s only so much you can do to avert them, the best way to handle them is to laugh — and then share them, so we can all join in, with the punchline being "oh look, we’re all human, and thank goodness for that!"



We’re asking you to submit your own family’s favorite tale of Thanksgiving cooking gone awry. We want to hear all about underdone birds, botched gravies and singed stuffings, or the reason no one lets Uncle Louis man the turkey fryer anymore.



We respect your privacy and will not publish any part of your response without contacting you first and getting your permission. By submitting, you agree to our Even in the most laid-back families, cooking Thanksgiving dinner can feel like a high-wire performance. You’re making dishes that you maybe only prepare once a year, often with a house full of family and friends around — and then there’s the pressure overlaying the whole thing, that voice in your head telling you that this is supposed to be a precious memory, so don’t screw anything up.All of that is practically a recipe for a kitchen disaster. We’ve all had them, or we know them from family lore. Culinary catastrophes can befall even the most confident and experienced of cooks. And since there’s only so much you can do to avert them, the best way to handle them is to laugh — and then share them, so we can all join in, with the punchline being "oh look, we’re all human, and thank goodness for that!"We’re asking you to submit your own family’s favorite tale of Thanksgiving cooking gone awry. We want to hear all about underdone birds, botched gravies and singed stuffings, or the reason no one lets Uncle Louis man the turkey fryer anymore.We respect your privacy and will not publish any part of your response without contacting you first and getting your permission. By submitting, you agree to our submission and discussion guidelines , including our terms of service and privacy policy Tell the Post Read our full submission guidelines here

GiftOutline Gift Article