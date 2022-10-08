8 weekend cooking projects when you want a kitchen challenge

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Especially on busy weekdays, getting food on the table can feel like just another item on a checklist. You do it because you have to, ideally as quickly, and deliciously, as possible. If you’re lucky, the weekend brings some breathing room and an opportunity to tarry in the kitchen, should that be your idea of a good time.

Whether you want something sweet or savory, or feel like frying or baking, these cooking project recipes from our archives are great options for tackling over a day or two.

Goon Mandu (Korean Fried Dumplings). This is a recipe especially well-suited to a group, where people can play to their strengths among tasks that include making the filling, stuffing the wrappers and frying the dumplings.

Aushak (Afghan Leek Dumplings With Yogurt and Meat Sauce). Here’s a totally different take on dumplings, which are boiled and then topped with a fragrant meat sauce.

Chiles en Nogada. To represent the colors of the Mexican flag, this patriotic dish features green poblano peppers, red pomegranate seeds and a white walnut sauce.

Best-of Bagels. Start a batch of these reader-favorite bagels on Saturday and finish them the next day for a satisfying Sunday brunch.

Classic Ragu Bolognese. As cooler weather sneaks up on us, you can’t get much more aromatic and cozy than an Italian Bolognese bubbling away on the stove. Pair with fresh pasta from the recipe above!

Anthony Bourdain’s Boeuf Bourguignon. You’ll need a few hours, preferably on a chilly day to fully appreciate it, to make one of our most popular recipes ever.

