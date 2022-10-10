5 fried rice recipes for fast, flavorful meals

If you’ve got leftover rice, a bowl fried rice can be on the dinner table in almost no time. (This also works for any type of grain or seed for that matter, and it’s best to use cold, day-old ingredients.) It’s also a great way to use whatever vegetables and proteins you have languishing in your fridge to throw a meal together. But if you prefer more prescriptive guidance, here are some recipes from our Recipe Finder database to ensure dinner success.