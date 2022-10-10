Skip to main content
The Washington Post

5 fried rice recipes for fast, flavorful meals

By
October 10, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. EDT
(Scott Suchman for The Washington Post/food styling by Marie Ostrosky for The Washington Post)

If you’ve got leftover rice, a bowl fried rice can be on the dinner table in almost no time. (This also works for any type of grain or seed for that matter, and it’s best to use cold, day-old ingredients.) It’s also a great way to use whatever vegetables and proteins you have languishing in your fridge to throw a meal together. But if you prefer more prescriptive guidance, here are some recipes from our Recipe Finder database to ensure dinner success.

Spicy Basil Tofu Fried Rice, above. Baked Marinated Tofu stars in this fried rice recipe with Thai chile and fresh basil.

Spam and Pineapple Fried Rice. This pantry-friendly dish features Spam and canned pineapple in a nod to Hawaiian pizza.

Better Than Takeout Fried Rice. If you’re looking to nail down a relatively standard fried rice, this recipe, adapted from cookbook author Grace Young, is it.

Bacon and Egg Fried Rice. How do you make classic egg fried rice even better? Add bacon.

Vegetable Fried Quinoa. While “rice” is pretty important to fried rice, I think of it as more of a framework, ripe for experimentation. So you’re free to use something other than white rice — including other types of grains and seeds — if you’re looking for extra nutrition. This dish features quinoa, and is packed with vegetables, including carrot, bell pepper, edamame and corn.

