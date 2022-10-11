NaN Make strategic use of the freezer</b>

Good grief, our readers love a freezer! We had so many suggestions that involved large or separate chest freezers, though I should note that this isn’t for everyone. If you’re like me (small house, no garage) it’s a no-go. But if you have the room, a freezer might be worth the space and the investment.

Many commenters said they stock up on expensive proteins including beef, fish and chicken when they go on sale. Freezing leftovers was another popular suggestion, a strategy that can help reduce food waste — and avoid repeat meals for those who don’t want to eat the same thing multiple times in a week. “Vacuum sealers are great for storing leftovers without freezer burn,” Junebug wrote. “We wash/reuse the bags, and they last forever.”

“If you freeze the leftovers in one-meal portions, you don’t have to eat the same thing two days in a row,” Gotnoneck said. “I do this with chicken, stews, roasts, meatloaf etc., since I am cooking for two of us and often it makes sense to cook more than two portions’ worth. Saves cooking time, too. Cook once; eat twice (or more!).”