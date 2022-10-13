Listen 3 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The convenience and portability of cans is increasingly attractive to producers interested in offering better quality wines in alternative packaging. Will consumers follow? Cans are ideal for sporting events, entertainment venues, even a quiet drink in your hotel room after a long day of travel. This week’s offering includes a canned version of a popular vinho verde. We also have an intriguing natural wine made from melon, the grape of Muscadet, and a robust Sicilian red ideal for hearty autumn fare.

Broadbent Spritzy White Wine

Portugal, $4 for 250-ml can

Spritzy White Wine and its sibling, Spritzy Rosé Wine, are the canned versions of Broadbent Vinho Verde, the popular private label from importer Bartholomew Broadbent. The 250-ml cans are a perfect fit — just enough for a refreshing aperitif for two without committing to a full bottle, and portable for taking some on excursion. Alcohol by volume: 9 percent.

Imported by Broadbent Selections, Richmond, Va. Distributed locally by Winebow.

Domaine de la Combe Vendange Nocturne Melon Blanc 2021

Loire Valley, France, $16

Melon is the grape of Muscadet, but this compelling wine is not the typical clean, crisp white of the region at the western end of the Loire Valley. Winemaker Pierre-Henri Gadais uses a few hours of skin contact to give this wine bite and body before allowing a slow, natural fermentation. The result is a cloudy wine with a hint of spritz that at first blush resembles the trendy pét-nat style. As the wine takes on some air, it begins to unfurl layer upon layer of flavor, from white peach to jasmine tea, then honeysuckle and more. At once familiar and mysterious, the wine was gone before I could fully pin it down. ABV: 11 percent. Bottle weight: 520 grams (Average).

Imported and distributed (Va.) by Terres Blanches Wine Merchants, Midlothian, Va. Distributed locally by Prestige Ledroit Distributing Co. (D.C. and Md.)

Cantine Pellegrino 1880 Passimora Nero d’Avola 2020

Sicily, Italy, $20

This spicy nero d’avola is made from grapes partially dried after harvest. The technique is more common in northern Italy’s Veneto region, where it lends power and depth to Amarone wines. Here in Sicily, the dried grapes lend concentration and color, intensifying nero d’avola’s similarity to syrah. Think juicy red fruit flavors accented with black pepper and perhaps a hint of balsamic. The combination makes this an ideal wine for autumn grilled or braised meats. ABV: 14.5 percent. BW: 645 grams (Average).

Imported by Caput Mundi Wine Imports, Boca Raton, Fla. Distributed locally by Impero Wine Distributors.

Prices are approximate. For availability, check Wine.com, Wine-searcher.com and the websites of the wineries, importers or distributors.

