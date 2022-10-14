Blend a sweet matcha syrup to flavor this nonalcoholic fizz

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Coconut milk marries two seemingly incompatible ingredients: basil and matcha. If you don’t already keep matcha powder in the house, this is a good opportunity to start getting to know the stone-ground Japanese green tea. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight Jump to the recipe Matcha’s grassiness and subtle bitterness work not only in cocktails and lattes, but also in baked goods, desserts and even savory vinaigrettes.

If you don’t plan on making multiple drinks, the leftover syrup could be used in many ways: Try a drizzle on top of vanilla ice cream, or gently shake half an ounce into soda water or unsweetened limeade.

Zero Proof Basil-Matcha Fizz

Make Ahead: The basil-matcha syrup needs to chill for about 15 minutes.

Make Ahead: The basil-matcha syrup needs to chill for about 15 minutes.

Storage: The syrup can be refrigerated for up to 1 week.

Where to Buy: Culinary-grade matcha can be found at well-stocked supermarkets, specialty tea shops or online.

Ingredients

For the Basil-Matcha Syrup

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup loosely packed fresh Thai basil leaves (may substitute with regular basil leaves)

3/4 cup water

1 1/2 teaspoons matcha

For the drink

1 ounce basil-matcha syrup

1 ounce well-shaken full-fat coconut milk

3/4 ounce fresh lime juice

3 ounces soda water

Matcha powder, for garnish

Step 1

Make the basil-matcha syrup: In a blender, combine the sugar, basil, water and matcha and process on high until smooth and bright green and the sugar has dissolved, about 2 minutes. Strain through a cheesecloth-lined strainer, discard the solids and refrigerate until completely cool, about 15 minutes. You should get about 1 1/4 cups.

Step 2

Make the drink: Fill a rocks glass with ice.

In a cocktail shaker, combine the syrup, coconut milk and lime juice. Fill with ice, seal the shaker and shake just to combine, about 5 seconds. Double-strain into the ice-filled glass and top with the soda water. (This will produce foam, so pour slowly.) To garnish, sift the matcha powder on top and serve.

Nutrition Information

Per serving (1 cocktail)

Calories: 152; Total Fat: 7 g; Saturated Fat: 6 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 5 mg; Carbohydrates: 24 g; Dietary Fiber: 1 g; Sugar: 21 g; Protein: 1 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

Adapted from “Good Drinks: Alcohol-Free Recipes for When You’re Not Drinking for Whatever Reason” by Julia Bainbridge (Ten Speed Press, 2020).

Tested by Ann Maloney; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

