Let maple syrup shine in these 9 sweet and savory recipes

As much as many of us love maple syrup, it’s all too easy to box it into a corner as just another sweetener, a less refined alternative to granulated sugar. But that doesn’t do this staple justice. Unlike sugar, maple syrup boasts an array of other flavors, whether they remind you of nuts, caramel or even coffee.

That multidimensional nature means maple syrup can enhance lots of different sweet and savory dishes, including cakes, custards, salads and roast chicken or vegetables. The sweetness is a useful foil when you’re playing around with tangy dairy or rich spices. You’ll find all these possibilities and more in this selection of recipes I’ve handpicked from our archives.

Frozen Maple Mousse, above. If you’ve been given a large bottle of maple syrup and want to showcase it, try this recipe, which is essentially a no-churn ice cream.

Sour Cream Maple Cake With Maple Buttercream Frosting. This one-bowl recipe has been a hit with readers since we published it a few years ago, and it’s another great option if you want to make a dent in a nice bottle of syrup.

Maple Mustard Tofu. While the tofu roasts, you pull together a sauce on the cooktop that includes shallots, cognac, nutritional yeast and two types of mustard, along with the maple syrup.

Sheet Pan Maple-Mustard Chicken Thighs and Red Cabbage. Maple syrup features in both the glaze for the bone-in chicken thighs and the cabbage slaw added partway through cooking.

Maple Peanuts and Popcorn. This description from Nourish columnist Ellie Krieger had me sold: “Crunchy, salty, sweet and satisfying, this snack delivers a Cracker Jack vibe in a less sugary, more healthful way.” For another enticing snack from Ellie, check out Maple Spiced Glazed Nuts.

Sweet Potato Salad With Orange-Maple Dressing. Make room on your Thanksgiving table for this bright and zesty side that will help lighten up the meal. Creamy Maple Balsamic Dressing is another option to pair with your salad of choice.

Maple and Pumpkin Custard. If you like pumpkin pie but not the crust, this dessert might be for you. Naturally, it makes for a lovely Thanksgiving treat.

Maple Pecan Butter. You’re going to want to slather this spread on just about everything, and it only takes minutes to assemble.

Maple Bread Crust Pudding With Salted Caramel Sauce. I love the way this recipe puts to good use the crusts picky eaters may not want to eat. You’ll use 3/4 cup maple syrup in the pudding and 2 cups (did I mention Costco sells it at a reasonable price) in the sauce!

