5 lemon pasta recipes to brighten up your dinner

By
October 17, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. EDT
(Justin Tsucalas for The Washington Post/Food styling by Nichole Bryant for The Washington Post)

When life gives you lemons, make pasta! Both the fruit’s zest and juice, which can be used separately or combined, are packed with citrus flavor and/or acidity (only the juice is acidic.) Lemon can add a big oomph to your overall meal, but today, we’re focused on pastas — so here are some suggestions from our Recipe Finder that highlight the mighty lemon.

Lemon Linguine, above. “It’s the easiest thing you could imagine,” cookbook author Nigella Lawson wrote in “How to Eat” of this luxurious dish. “The sauce requires no cooking, just stirring (and limply at that), and it produces food that is both comforting and uplifting.”

Spaghetti With Anchovy, Lemon and Arugula. “This riff on a Jamie Oliver recipe retains his simple sauce — a bright, briny number super-charged by anchovies and lemon juice — and his brilliant addition of peppery raw arugula,” food writer JJ Goode rhapsodized.

Rigatoni With Broccoli Lemon Sauce. Lemon zest and juice brighten this sauce of pureed broccoli, garlic and capers.

Roasted Lemon Shrimp and Zucchini With Pasta. With only a few ingredients, the lemon really shines in this pasta with shrimp and zucchini.

Lemon-Butter Pasta With Parmesan. “When the zest of just one lemon sits in a skillet of melted butter, its oils release and permeate through the fat,” cookbook author Ali Slagle wrote. “The butter is now lemony without introducing the pucker of lemon’s juice,” which gets emulsified with parmesan and starchy pasta water to make the sauce to coat the pasta.

