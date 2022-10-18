Voraciously New to making cocktails at home? Let us help get you started. (Rey Lopez for The Washington Post; food styling by Nicola Justine Davis for The Washington Post)

The cocktail renaissance was well into its prime when I stumbled onto it around 2008. We were in New York, and friends — telling us nothing about where we were going — led us to an inconspicuous door of an oddly shaped building in the West Village. After waiting to get in, we were led down a narrow staircase to a dimly lit space, where bartenders in suspenders, surrounded by ingredients I had never heard of, asked what we liked and made us amazing cocktails, over ice clearer than I knew ice could be.

I felt like I had stumbled into some magical place — Narnia with jiggers — and offered mysterious potions. Even if the suspenders were a bit much, they were a brand of too much I found funny and charming.

I didn’t know it at the time, but that was Little Branch, one of the bars of the late Sasha Petraske, who started some of New York’s most iconic tippling spots and trained some of the bartenders who have shaped how people drink now.

The cocktail renaissance has spread far and wide, bringing back old ingredients and techniques and also sparking a burst of new creativity. There are great cocktail spots all over the country, and it’s always a joy to discover them. And that trip to Little Branch showed me the delight of having someone who knows their stuff make a drink just for you, based on what you like. It’s what sent me down the rabbit hole of learning about drinks and building my home bar — I wanted to give other people that moment of delight.

Making bespoke drinks for friends and family, old drinks with a history or new ones, that are a treat for the eyes and the palate, has become a real pleasure for me. I hope it’ll be one for you, too.

The recipes and tips shared here will set you on the path to better drinks — boozy and nonalcoholic — at home.

Highballs and other fizzy cocktails

Just how involved do you want to get in decking out your drink this evening? Start with a classic highball — a spirit lengthened with a bubbly, nonalcoholic mixer typically in double the amount of the spirit — and then kick it up a notch. By adding just citrus juice, simple syrup and/or an egg white, you’ll find yourself sipping a rickey, a Tom Collins or a fizz in no time.

7 essential cocktails

Master these seven cocktail recipes to open up a world of drink possibilities. All of these classics are makeable with ingredients easily sourced at your neighborhood liquor and grocery stores, and in making them, you’ll learn a lot about cocktails as a whole. Make them repeatedly, and they’ll teach you one of the most important lessons for the home cocktailer — what you like.

How to turn tea into nonalcoholic cocktails

When selected carefully, tea can do similar work to wine, without the alcohol. Tea’s structure and complexity have made it a key player in alcohol-free mixology, and playing with temperature and steeping times can yield refreshing results. Here’s how to start using tea to make deeply flavored, thoughtful nonalcoholic drinks at home — no fancy equipment or special skills required.

