New to making cocktails at home? Let us help get you started.

The cocktail renaissance was well into its prime when I stumbled onto it around 2008. We were in New York, and friends — telling us nothing about where we were going — led us to an inconspicuous door of an oddly shaped building in the West Village. After waiting to get in, we were led down a narrow staircase to a dimly lit space, where bartenders in suspenders, surrounded by ingredients I had never heard of, asked what we liked and made us amazing cocktails, over ice clearer than I knew ice could be.