A global tour of bean recipes, stopping in India, Peru, Egypt and more

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Beans are the unsung hero of the pantry. They are the glue that holds so many cuisines together, and yet are often overlooked and underappreciated. I grew up eating refried beans indiscriminately for breakfast, lunch and dinner. My Mexican grandmother always has a big pot warm, ready to be ladled onto plates with tortillas, chicken or eggs. When I lived in London, I became partial to baked beans on toast, although I eschewed tradition a bit by toasting and buttering sourdough and then using it to scoop up the beans. Now, I’m always adding cannellini and garbanzo beans to pasta dishes.

Despite these applications from all over the world, beans can still be a tough sell to people who didn’t grow up with them as a household staple. I hope the following recipes have the power to convince nonbelievers of the magic of these legumes. From Mexico to Iran to Italy, these dishes from our Recipe Finder show how different culinary cultures put their own delicious spin on beans.

Makhani Rajma (North-Indian Style Creamy Red Beans). Layering spices and aromatics is the key to this red kidney bean dish. Cookbook author Nandita Godbole says this recipe from the north of India varies from family to family — this one is served with a swirl of cream and paired with rice, naan and raita. It’s a wholesome meal that will warm up even the chilliest autumn night.

Advertisement

Herby Beans and Greens Soup. This comforting soup, inspired by the traditional Iranian dish ash reshteh, is filled with chickpeas, lentils and noodles and is topped with yogurt and herbs. Often made for the Persian New Year, Nowruz, it’s a deeply flavorful course fit for occasions big and small.

Tacu Tacu (Peruvian Beans and Rice). Like an omelet, but with rice and beans. This dish from Peru is a great way to repurpose leftovers into something special. Aji amarillo is delicious here, but you can also use a hot sauce such as Tabasco for a quick weeknight meal.

Molletes (Refried Bean and Cheese Melts). If you think of beans and Mexico, your mind might first go to tacos or burritos. While those are also delicious options, molletes use refried beans as a spread on bread such as bolillo. They can be topped with cheese, pico de gallo, jalapeños, avocado and more for a customizable open-face sandwich.

Ful Medames (Egyptian-Style Fava Beans). Once again proving that beans are a superior breakfast food, ful medames are a morning staple in Egypt. Fava beans are cooked low and slow, then mashed for a delightfully creamy result. Serve with tomato, parsley and pita for a meal that will fuel you for hours.

Advertisement

Pasta Fagioli With Zucchini. Though Italy is maybe more well-known for its pasta and pizza, many classic recipes from the country lean on beans for texture and bulk. This pasta fagioli uses cannellini beans to add even more heft to the vegetable and noodle soup. I’d be remiss not to also mention the dish’s cousins, minestrone, pasta e ceci and ceci e tria.

Simply Perfect Pot of Beans. This recipe is a staple that you can use as a foundation for all of these recipes and more. While canned beans are convenient and still taste great, nothing beats a pot made from scratch.

GiftOutline Gift Article