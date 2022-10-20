Make baba ghanouj that’s creamy, balanced and light with these tips

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

This recipe comes from the Eat Voraciously newsletter. Sign up here to get one weeknight dinner recipe, tips for substitutions, techniques and more in your inbox Monday through Thursday. I feel especially lucky to get dozens of emails every day from Eat Voraciously readers. It’s like I suddenly have tens of thousands of penpals, all over the world! Over the summer, Washington Post reader James Felder wrote to me about baba ghanouj, the eggplant-based dip which has many variations, and goes by other names throughout the Levant, including abugannuş (in Turkey), salat ḥatzilim (in Israel) and mutabbal (in Syria).

Still, “baba ghanouj” might be my favorite name for the dish, because of what it means: “Baba is the Arabic word for ‘father’ as well as a term of endearment,” Gil Marks writes in the “Encyclopedia of Jewish Food,” while ghanouj or ghanoush means “indulged or pampered.” Marks notes that it’s not clear whether there was a “baba” who indulged in this dish, or if baba here refers to “the eggplant, which is considered the most important (big daddy) of vegetables.”

Advertisement

In any case, Felder wrote: “I have a nice tip … I used to buy baba ghanouj in the stores. … For years I’ve been trying to make one at home I like.” Recipes for the dish don’t vary much: Roasted, grilled, flame-cooked or broiled eggplant is peeled, and the pulp is mixed with tahini, lemon juice, salt and sometimes other flavorings and seasonings which vary from region to region and cook to cook, including garlic, herbs, cumin and coriander.

Inspired by a recipe he found in “Honey & Co: The Cookbook” from the well-regarded London cafe, and his favorite store-bought brand, which contained mayonnaise among its other ingredients, Felder says he “finally made a batch that I loved.”

“The best way to roast an eggplant is over charcoal,” chefs Itamar Srulovich and Sarit Packer write in “Honey & Co.,” noting that it’s easy to throw them on the grill if you have one — but even they “rarely — if ever — barbecue.” So, they turn to their broiler. Broiling is a mostly hands-off cooking process that will turn the eggplant into a puddle of tender pulp and leathery skin in minutes. It will also give the vegetable some of the characteristic smoky flavor that makes baba ghanouj so good.

Honey & Co.’s recipe also includes lemon juice, minced fresh garlic, tahini and salt. To this mixture, Felder adds honey (“to counteract any bitter notes” from the eggplant), smoked paprika (“to heighten the smokiness”) and mayonnaise (“to make it creamy and rich”). For those who may be raising their eyebrows at these additions, Felder says that because of the strong flavor of the eggplant and tahini, you don’t really taste the other ingredients so much. “They just make it more baba ghanouj-y,” he writes.

Advertisement

His email made it sound so good, and so easy, that I had to try the recipe for myself. Felder is not wrong: This is a baba ghanouj that’s easy to love.

In the recipe below, I’ve suggested quantities for each ingredient, but don’t feel like you have to stick with them. You may want more or less of each — and that’s just fine. As Felder wrote, the goal isn’t to make it taste like a particular recipe, but “to make it taste good to you. As you season, you take a spoonful, and if you don’t immediately want to sneak another spoonful, keep adding!” Add a drizzle of pomegranate molasses to it, for another hit of sweet and sour, before serving it with pita and fresh vegetables for dip for dinner.

Baba Ghanouj

The dip will keep for 2 to 3 days in the fridge, but note that it may need to be re-seasoned, as both tahini and lemon lose their edge over time.

Not a fan of mayonnaise? >> It adds a lot of creaminess, but you can use yogurt instead or skip it.

I wouldn’t skip the tahini, as it adds a distinctive flavor here >> but you could always add more or less of it.

No pomegranate molasses ? >> Try adding a drizzle of olive oil and a sprinkle of paprika.

Want to save this recipe? Click the bookmark icon below the serving size at the top of this page, then go to My Reading List in your washingtonpost.com user profile.

Advertisement

Ingredients

2 small firm eggplants (12 ounces total)

2 cloves garlic, minced or finely grated

1/4 cup (2 1/2 ounces) tahini

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice, plus more as needed

2 tablespoons mayonnaise or plain yogurt, plus more as needed

1 tablespoon honey, plus more as needed

1 teaspoon smoked paprika, plus more as needed

1/4 teaspoon fine salt

2 tablespoons pomegranate molasses, for garnish (optional)

2 tablespoons pomegranate seeds, for garnish (optional)

Warm pita, for serving (optional)

Cut raw vegetables, such as carrots and cucumber, for serving (optional)

Step 1

Position a rack about 6 inches from your oven’s broiler element, and preheat on HIGH.

Line a rimmed baking sheet with foil, if desired. Using the tip of a sharp knife, pierce each eggplant twice. Place the eggplants on the prepared baking sheet, and broil until blackened on one side, 3 to 5 minutes. Using tongs, rotate them and broil until blackened all around. (This may also be done on a grill or on a gas stovetop.) The skin will become crisp, and the eggplant’s juices will begin to run when they’re ready. Remove from the oven and let cool for 10 minutes.

Step 2

Place the eggplant on a large plate or platter and pull some of the blackened eggplant skin off so you can see some of the flesh and, using a spoon, transfer the roasted eggplant pulp — which will be very soft, and almost a puree — into a medium bowl. Discard the skins.

Advertisement

Step 3

Using a fork, mash in the garlic, tahini, lemon juice, mayonnaise or yogurt, honey, paprika and salt. Taste, and add lemon juice, mayonnaise or yogurt, honey and paprika, if desired.

Step 4

Transfer the baba ghanouj to a serving bowl and top with a drizzle of pomegranate molasses and pomegranate seeds, if desired. Serve with warm pita or vegetables for dipping.

Nutrition Information

Per serving (1/2 cup dip), based on 4

Calories: 153; Total Fat: 10 g; Saturated Fat: 2 g; Cholesterol: 1 mg; Sodium: 173 mg; Carbohydrates: 14 g; Dietary Fiber: 5 g; Sugar: 7 g; Protein: 5 g.

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

Adapted from “Honey & Co.: The Cookbook” by Itamar Srulovich and Sarit Packer (Little, Brown and Company, 2015) and home cook James Felder.

Advertisement

Tested by G. Daniela Galarza; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.

Catch up on this week’s Eat Voraciously recipes:

GiftOutline Gift Article