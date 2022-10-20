This creamy mushroom soup is lush, smooth and dairy-free

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

This soup may pique your interest based on its profile pic alone, but it is so much more intriguing once you get to know it better. On the surface, it is a comfortingly familiar mushroom soup — creamy, savory and easy to enjoy. But it tastes exponentially deeper because the mushrooms and shallots in it are first roasted until they are concentrated and beautifully browned.

It’s an extra step that is well worth the time, and can be done ahead to keep the soup extremely weeknight-friendly. Adding further flavor dimension, there’s also an splash of dry sherry (you could substitute additional broth and a tablespoon of sherry vinegar), an herbal element of fresh thyme and a bit of garlic. The soup can be made with beef broth for a richer umami essence, or with vegetable broth to keep it vegan.

Along with all that flavor, this soup also has considerable nutritional bragging rights. Besides the wealth of B vitamins, potassium and health-protective compounds in the mushrooms, the soup gets its creaminess not from cream, but from being pureed with a can of cannellini beans, which — in addition to essential minerals, fiber and more — deliver enough protein to make it a meal in a bowl.

Advertisement

Warm and soothing, served with a roasted mushroom garnish and a sprinkle of parsley, it’s a classic soup with more flavor and health benefits than meet the eye and I just know you will fall in love with it as much as I have.

Creamy Roasted Mushroom Soup

To save on time, while the mushrooms and shallots roast, prep the remaining ingredients. If you don’t have sherry on hand, use about 1/4 cup more broth and 1 tablespoon sherry or white wine vinegar.

Make Ahead: The mushrooms and shallots may be roasted in advance and refrigerated for up to 3 days.

Storage: Refrigerate leftovers for up to 3 days.

Want to save this recipe? Click the bookmark icon below the serving size at the top of this page, then go to My Reading List in your washingtonpost.com user profile.

Advertisement

Ingredients

1 1/2 pounds mixed mushrooms, such as oyster, baby bella, shiitake and/or maitake, sliced

3 large shallots (9 ounces total), cut into 3/4-inch wide wedges

5 tablespoons olive oil, divided

3/4 teaspoon fine salt, divided, plus more to taste

2 cloves garlic, minced or finely grated

2 teaspoons chopped fresh thyme leaves

4 cups no-salt-added or low-sodium beef or vegetable broth, plus more broth or water as needed

One (15-ounce) can no-salt-added cannellini beans, drained and rinsed

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more as needed

1/4 cup dry sherry (see headnote)

Chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley, for garnish

Step 1

Position racks in the top and bottom thirds of the oven and preheat to 425 degrees.

In a large bowl, toss the mushrooms and shallots with 3 tablespoons of the oil and 1/2 teaspoon of the salt. Spread the mushrooms across 2 large, rimmed baking sheets and roast for 10 minutes. Stir, switch the top to bottom and vice versa, rotating each baking sheet front to back, and continue roasting an additional 10 to 15 minutes, or until the mushrooms release their water and brown, and the shallots soften. Remove from the oven and set aside.

Step 2

In a large pot over medium heat, heat the remaining 2 tablespoons of oil until shimmering. Add the garlic and thyme and cook, stirring, until aromatic, 30 seconds. Reserve 1/4 cup of the mushrooms for garnish. Add the remaining mushrooms and the shallots to the pot, along with the broth, beans, pepper and the remaining 1/4 teaspoon of salt. Increase the heat to high and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer, uncovered, for 10 minutes. Stir in the sherry and cook until the flavors meld, 3 minutes more.

Advertisement

Step 3

Using an immersion blender, puree the soup in the pot until smooth. (Alternatively, let cool until not scalding and puree in batches in a regular blender.) Stir in additional broth or water if needed to thin to get your desired consistency. Rewarm the soup if needed, taste, and season with additional salt, if desired.

Step 4

Ladle the soup into bowls, garnish with the reserved mushrooms, a pinch of black pepper, if you like, and parsley, and serve.

Nutrition Information

Per serving (1 1/2 cups)

Calories: 291; Total Fat: 18 g; Saturated Fat: 3 g; Cholesterol: 0 mg; Sodium: 502 mg; Carbohydrates: 22 g; Dietary Fiber: 4 g; Sugar: 10 g; Protein: 13 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

From cookbook author and registered dietitian nutritionist Ellie Krieger.

Tested by Olga Massov; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

Did you make this recipe? Take a photo and tag us on Instagram with #eatvoraciously.

GiftOutline Gift Article