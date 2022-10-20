Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Here are two reds and a hearty white wine ideal for autumn fare — grilled, roasted or braised. The reds are reminders of good value in lesser-known regions of Tuscany and below the luxury level of Bordeaux. From Portugal’s Douro Valley, a region known for reds and fortified Ports, comes a serious white with depth and complexity.

GREAT VALUE

Sassoregale Sella Antica Rosso 2020

StarSolid StarSolid StarOutline StarOutline ( 2 stars )

Tuscany, Italy, $15

This wine hails from the Maremma, a rustic part of Tuscany near the coast, away from the tourist trail of Florence and Siena, south of the cult wine area of Bolgheri. That means value. This red blend, based on cabernet sauvignon and merlot, is juicy and spicy. It doesn’t scream “Tuscan” in a way that speaks of terroir, but it does bring pleasure with its verve and texture. Alcohol by volume: 14 percent. Bottle weight: 510 grams (Average).

Advertisement

Imported by SM USA Inc., Miami Beach. Distributed in the District and Maryland by Breakthru Beverage, in Virginia by RNDC.

Château La Mothe du Barry Boreaux Supérieur 2020

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarHalf ( 3.5 stars )

Bordeaux, France, $17

The price is creeping up — as with everything, unfortunately — but this label from Joël Duffau continues to show why basic Bordeaux provides everyday value. This is 100 percent merlot, grown organically and not gussied up with oak or other flavors. ABV: 14 percent. BW: 420 grams (Light).

Imported and distributed locally by Elite Wines.

Crasto Superior 2017

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarHalf ( 3.5 stars )

Douro, Portugal, $29

This white wine hails from one of my favorite wineries in Portugal’s Douro Valley. The grapes are grown in the Douro Superior, a rugged region up river near the Spanish border. The blend is viosinho and verdelho, if you’re keeping track of varieties you’ve tried. Six months of barrel aging gives the wine a little heft and depth, but the key here is freshness. Even five years after the vintage, this wine is lively and energetic. It should age well if you can resist opening it. ABV: 13.5 percent. BW; 495 grams (Light).

Prices are approximate. For availability, check Wine.com, Wine-searcher.com and the websites of the wineries, importers or distributors.

GiftOutline Gift Article