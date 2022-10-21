Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Every few months, the grits-eating segment of the internet gets up in arms about whether sugar belongs in the dish. Or, perhaps more accurately, it’s the no-sugar camp that is adamant about making their stance known, shaming any who dare think otherwise. “I can’t fathom a reason why anyone would put sugar in grits!?!?!?!” one person on Twitter replied when I brought up the topic. “No sugar EVER,” another chimed in. “Grit[s] are supposed to be savory and not sweet,” responded yet another.

Grits aren’t “supposed” to be anything except delicious — and sometimes that means adding sugar.

The question of the addition of sugar, for me at least, starts with the quality of the grits. With artisanal, stone-ground grits, I stick to butter, salt and maybe a few cracks of pepper as to not mask the delicious corn flavor. In this instance, I consider it an affront to the grain and the miller to add anything else, including cheese or other savory ingredients. But with lesser grits — which is what I’d bet most people consume — why not make them as enjoyable as possible? Sure, there are numerous ways to do so, but sugar is an easy solution to add joy to even the lowliest of grits. (I’m looking at you, instant and quick-cooking grits.)

Advertisement

My guess is that anti-sugar-in-grits people conflate any amount of sweetness with the overly saccharine. I’m not telling people to turn their grits into something that could be considered a dessert — though you do you — but rather to add a touch for flavor when needed. “A dash of sugar in savory dishes has a complex, indirect impact on flavor, amping up tastes that might otherwise fade into the background,” Cook’s Illustrated states. So to the naysayers, what do you have against more deliciousness?

And when it comes to breakfast, few people scoff at jam, jelly or honey spread across a piece of toast or drizzled on a biscuit sitting on a plate alongside bacon and scrambled eggs. So what’s the problem with a dollop of sugared grits? The interplay of sweet and savory is one that society knows and loves, and grits with sugar are yet another way to introduce that beloved flavor pairing.

Just because you grew up eating grits a certain way doesn’t mean any other version is wrong. Instead, it means it’s time to expand your horizons. Sticking only to what you know plays into the myth of authenticity and leaves little to no room for experimentation. Don’t let your beliefs about what grits are “supposed to be” rob you of the gastronomical pleasure of what they can be.

Advertisement

Anecdotally, it appears that those who enjoy sweetened grits don’t eat them strictly so. But those across the aisle turn their noses up the mere thought of sugar in grits based on some unfounded belief that it is inherently wrong, which hopefully I’ve proved isn’t the case. If you don’t like sweet things or try to avoid sugar altogether, then simply say so (or don’t), keep it out of yours and keep it moving. There’s no need to yuck someone else’s yum by putting down those with different preferences than you. As chef and recipe developer Charles Hunter wrote on Twitter: “eat grits however you want. life is short.”

GiftOutline Gift Article