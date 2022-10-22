7 flatbread recipes for a faster, easier way to get bread on the table

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

When you don’t have the time or the confidence to make a loaf of bread but still want something from scratch, flatbreads are the answer. Cultures around the world have been eating flatbreads for thousands of years. They can be mixed quickly and easily. Flatbreads that cook in a skillet are especially feasible to pull off when a sudden urge strikes. They often require less rise time than loaves, if any at all. Plus, they’re stretched or rolled, which is particularly accessible for people who may not be experienced bread bakers. You can swipe flatbreads through your favorite dips, use them in wraps or employ them to scoop up curries, stews and soups.

These recipes from our archives span the globe and offer a mix of styles and flavors to choose from.

Whole-Wheat Rotis, above. The dough for these no-fuss Indian flatbreads is simply mixed with your fingers, and it requires only a brief rest before the rounds go into a skillet. They’re hearty, satisfying and 100 percent whole-grain.

Stovetop Naan. Naan is one of my favorite types of bread, period. I truly marveled at the tender, slightly tangy breads I was pulling out of my cast-iron skillet with this recipe, no tandoor oven needed, of course. 30-Minute Naan is another option, and includes a bit of whole-wheat flour in the mix.

Za’atar-Rubbed Pitas. When you have a bit more time, try these yeasted pitas enlivened with the bright, herbaceous spice blend known as za’atar. Flatbreads With Za’atar are a variation on the theme.

Bolani With Morgh Kofta and Chutney Sabz (Afghan Stuffed Flatbread With Chicken). Flatbreads don’t just have to be a side. Here, they’re the star of a meal, featuring ground chicken and diced onion mixed with crushed coriander seeds, garlic powder and red pepper.

Soft Beer Flatbreads. If you like beer bread, chances are you’ll also like it transformed into pillowy flatbreads. Use a beer you like to drink. Darker varieties will lend even more flavor.

Stovetop Shotis. This riff on a traditional Georgian bread goes especially well with cheese. For a recipe that includes cheese in the dough, have a look at Gluten-Free Garlic and Parmesan Flatbread.

Raisin-Poppy Seed Flatbreads With Cardamom-Honey Butter. Golden raisins and honey in the dough take these yogurt-enriched flatbreads in a sweeter direction.

