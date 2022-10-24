It’s okay to substitute baking apples for one another. If you can’t find the apple called for in a recipe or you want to experiment and go rogue, don’t sweat it! Really. An apple is an apple is an apple. While you may experience a different texture or flavor from the original recipe, it will not be catastrophic. You may even discover you like your changes better. If you must swap in a tarter apple for a sweeter variety, it’s easy to adjust the sugar in a recipe to reflect that. A little lemon juice can balance out sweeter varieties where a tarter one was called for. If you’re worried about apples getting overly soft, cut them in bigger pieces or leave the skin on. A not-exactly perfect apple dessert is way better than none at all.