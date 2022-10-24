6 chicken leg and drumstick recipes for tasty meals on a budget

Chicken leg quarters (thigh and drumstick) and drumsticks are the most affordable — and delicious — cuts of chicken you can buy. While they often require more time to cook than boneless, skinless chicken breasts, they are much more forgiving in that they are difficult to overcook. Whether you’re already a fan of these cuts or are looking for new and exciting ways to use them, here are some dishes from our Recipe Finder to put chicken legs and drumsticks to good use.
Green Goddess Chicken With Scallion Rice, above. This recipe is all about a green goddess-inspired marinade that infuses drumsticks with flavor. Ideally, you let them marinate overnight, but even as little as 30 minutes will lead to delicious results.
Smothered Chicken. The next time you’re in need of a meal full of comfort, this smothered chicken recipe is sure to fit the bill.
Baked Chicken Drumsticks With Spicy Peanut Sauce. This spicy peanut sauce is full of flavor, thanks to ingredients such as grated ginger and crushed red pepper flakes, and can be made with whatever type of peanut butter you have in your pantry.
Sheet Pan Chicken With Lemony Potatoes and Kalamata Olives. This Greek-inspired sheet pan meal requires only 15 minutes of hands-on time to put together and can be easily adapted for vegetarian dinner guests.
Sweet and Spicy Air Fryer Drumsticks. This recipe, adapted from Farrah Jalanbo’s “The Quick & Easy Spiced Nice Cookbook,” results in chicken legs that taste like they have been “slow cooked in a smoker.”
Chicken With White Wine, Roasted Lemon and Capers. Roasted citrus packs this braised chicken recipe from cookbook author Ronna Welsh with loads of flavor.