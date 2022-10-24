6 chicken leg and drumstick recipes for tasty meals on a budget

Chicken leg quarters (thigh and drumstick) and drumsticks are the most affordable — and delicious — cuts of chicken you can buy. While they often require more time to cook than boneless, skinless chicken breasts, they are much more forgiving in that they are difficult to overcook. Whether you’re already a fan of these cuts or are looking for new and exciting ways to use them, here are some dishes from our Recipe Finder to put chicken legs and drumsticks to good use.