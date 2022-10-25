A ‘scare-cuterie’ severed hand might be Halloween’s creepiest food

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Halloween traditionally hasn’t been considered a food holiday — unless you count candy, of course. There’s no equivalent to Thanksgiving turkey or a Christmas cookie for a holiday that’s mostly about kids dressing up and amassing as much sugar as possible. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight A zombie army of bloggers and social-media influencers is aiming to change that, offering up an increasing array of spookily styled dishes making the black-food-color-spiked case for Halloween cuisine.

I see plenty of them in the run-up every year, from cutesy spider cupcakes to mummies assembled from crescent-roll dough and hot dogs. But I’m always looking out for the one that stops me mid-scroll with the equivalent of brakes squealing on asphalt — I want something truly, fantastically creepy to stand out from the lineup of cartoony eyeballs and bats. A couple years ago, I discovered “feetloaf,” a horrific-looking concoction in which the ground beef comfort food is molded to look like severed feet. This year, I felt that same mixture of repulsion and excitement when an image flashed across my screen: It was a disembodied hand, its striated, desiccated flesh suggesting crypts and coffins and morgues — in other words, my Halloween ideal.

Oh, hellooo, lover.

Upon further examination, I saw that the “skin” was prosciutto and the flesh/filling was cheese, which earned it even more points in my book, since I actually enjoy eating both. I fell down a bit of a rabbit hole, looking at various online versions of the dish, some of which featured severed fingers or wrists or had a serving knife stabbing through. Some had distinct fingernails; some were dubbed “amputated appetizer,” and at least one was “scare-cuterie.”

One of my favorites was from Lori Castellon, who blogs and creates Halloween-themed content under the moniker Ghoul At Heart. She made her first iteration of it in 2014 on her general food blog after spotting a friend’s post on Facebook of something similar. This year, “Everyone seems to be doing it,” she says, “and people are putting all their own touches on it.” She has seen such flourishes as skull-shaped jewelry fashioned from baby mushrooms and shellacked fingernails from red onions.

This year, she remade it, adding diced, roasted red peppers to the goat-cheese filling making up the body of the hand and then slicing it to reveal the “blood.” Castellon says the dish walks the fine line she constantly treads. Of course, she wants it to elicit shudders — but only just enough. “I don’t want it to be too, too repellent — after all, you want people to want to eat it,” she says.

Castellon offers a recipe on her blog in which she uses panino rolls (sticks of cheese wrapped in various meats often found in the deli or cheese section of the supermarket; she chose prosciutto, of course) in a small diameter to create fingers and a larger size for a wrist. Some people use string cheese for the digits. Hers calls for a goat cheese filling, but you can swap in any soft cheese you like. It’s more free-form arts-and-crafts project than precise recipe, of course.

We asked Voraciously food stylist Lisa Cherkasky to craft our very own scare-cuterie, pictured at top. Here are her steps (you can use any brands, but we provided those we used for guidance):

For the wrist and arm: We used an 8-ounce Murray’s Fresh Mozzarella Cheese, Prosciutto and basil roll, which was just the right width (bonus: it’s already covered with prosciutto, which Cherkasky trimmed and refashioned a bit). We loved the way the swirl inside looks when sliced.

For the fingers: We used two 3-ounce packages of Rollino Prosciutto and Mozzarella Cheese rolls. The thinly sliced cheese rolled in the meat were easy to cut to the right lengths. And the thin rolled mozzarella sticking out of one end was easy to trim into pointy fingernails. (You could buy string cheese and wrap them in the prosciutto yourself.)

For the back of the hand: Cherkasky molded 5 to 6 ounces of fresh goat cheese into the right shape. We used two 3-ounce packages of Parma Prosciutto di Parma to cover the palm and cover up any joints that needed camouflage.

For shaping: Some people create the hand free-form, but if you need a guide, you can trace someone’s hand on parchment or wax paper. Castellon also offered a good tip: After fashioning the hand on the parchment or wax paper, freeze it until it’s rigid, then peel the backing off and place the hand on the serving platter.

And just to make sure it truly was foolproof, I — an unaccomplished DIYer whose attempts at crafty foods invariably end up looking like those famous Pinterest fails — tried it myself. I traced my own hand, fashioning the fingers from small panino rolls and the rest of the hand from goat cheese, which felt like Play-Doh as I squished it into place.

I couldn’t find a larger roll to make up the wrist at my market, so I skipped it, and it was fine. As a flourish inspired by Castellon’s styling, I chopped off the pointer finger and placed it askew on the plate I was using (a friend’s well-seasoned baking pan). Black sesame crackers were a perfectly on-theme accompaniment.

It’s very forgiving, luckily. I didn’t leave myself enough time to freeze it, and since I was running late to my friends’ pumpkin-carving party, I just grabbed the thing and peeled away the paper. A few fingers fell off, but I just stuck them back into place and smoothed the “skin” over.

