6 Halloween cocktails for a spirited celebration

Just because kids get the candy on Halloween doesn’t mean that adults can’t also have a little treat. Whether you’re staying home and passing out candy to trick-or-treaters or going all out on a costume for a Halloween party, try one of these festive cocktails from our Recipe Finder to get into the spooky spirit.

Corpse Reviver No. 1, above. Featuring two types of brandy and sweet vermouth, this cocktail from the early 20th century is good (and strong) enough to raise the dead. The Corpse Reviver No. 2 is a bit brighter with stronger citrus flavors, if that’s your fancy.

Spooky Sour. This cocktail is sweet, salty and sour, and is inspired by the flavors of the infamous Halloween treat: candy corn. Salted honey syrup and lemon jazz up bourbon, and food coloring gives the drink a blood orange hue.

Bloody Good Halloween Punch. One batch of this fruity punch yields enough for a crowd, making it a go-to for Halloween hosts. Lean into the season even more with eyeball ice cubes that can be frozen the night before.

Red Sky at Night Cocktail. The colors of the season are the stars of this boozy slushy. Shades of fiery oranges and reds make a gorgeous gradient, and coconut rum, passion fruit syrup and lemon give the cocktail a tropical twist.

Bob’s Your Apple Punch. Use your apple orchard bounty for this autumnal drink. Cider is mixed with brandy, bourbon and ginger ale for a cocktail that will keep you warm even on a chilly Halloween evening.

The Black Lagoon. Add a bit of mystery and intrigue to your cocktail lineup with this inky black beverage. Tentacle garnishes are optional but encouraged.

