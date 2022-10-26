This crispy semolina stick recipe was almost lost to war

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

These semolina sticks were a favorite snack for Steven Fenves when he was a child in Yugoslavia before World War II — and before the Axis powers invaded his hometown and deported his family to Jewish ghettos and concentration camps. A simplified version of this recipe is part of a handwritten cookbook that the family’s former cook, Maris, rescued from the Fenves home in 1944 while it was being ransacked.

Alon Shaya, the chef and owner behind Saba in New Orleans, fleshed out the recipe with help from Fenves, who said the snacks should be cut to resemble fish sticks. Shaya added a final touch: a small dollop of Dijon mustard on each piece. But, the chef says, the sticks also can be eaten plain. Either way, they have “become one of our favorite little snacks around the house now,” Shaya told a Facebook Live audience in 2020. “I love them.”

Make Ahead: The semolina dough can be made up to one day in advance, before slicing and frying.

Storage: Refrigerate in an airtight container for up to three days. Reheat in a 350-degree oven for about five minutes.

NOTES: The pan should be as close as possible to 6-by-9 inches with a one-inch rim. A rimmed, one-eighth baking sheet would be just right.

The sticks are best when served warm. To keep them warm, preheat the oven to 200 degrees and place the fried sticks inside until ready to serve.

Ingredients

2 1/2 cups (600 milliliters) whole milk, divided

4 tablespoons (56 grams) unsalted butter

1 teaspoon granulated sugar

1/2 teaspoon fine salt

1/2 cup (180 grams) semolina flour

1 cup (125 grams) all-purpose flour

2 large eggs

1 cup (100 grams) plain breadcrumbs

4 cups (960 milliliters) vegetable oil

Dijon mustard, for serving (optional)

Step 1

Line a rimmed eighth-sheet pan with parchment paper (see NOTES). In a medium pot over medium heat, whisk together 2 cups (480 milliliters) of the milk, the butter, sugar and salt until combined. Bring to a simmer and whisk in the semolina.

Step 2

Let the mixture simmer, adjusting the heat as needed, until it thickens and the graininess of the wheat dissipates, 3 to 5 minutes. Pour the semolina mixture onto your lined baking sheet and spread evenly using a rubber spatula. Refrigerate until the mixture is firm and cool to the touch, about 1 hour.

Step 3

Flip the baking sheet onto a cutting board to remove the semolina cake from the pan and peel off the parchment. Use a long, sharp knife to slice the rectangle, creating 16 pieces (each about 3 inches by 1 inch).

Set out three shallow bowls. In one, add the flour. In the next, whisk together the eggs and the remaining 1/2 cup (120 milliliters) of milk. In the third, put the breadcrumbs.

Step 4

Place a wire rack over a large, rimmed baking sheet or line a tray with layers of paper towels and set it near your work area.

In a 3-quart saucepan or Dutch oven over medium-high heat, heat the oil until it registers 350 degrees on a deep-frying thermometer. (No thermometer? Test the oil by adding a pinch of breadcrumbs to the oil. The oil should be at the correct temperature when the crumbs vigorously sizzle before turning dark.)

Step 5

Reduce the heat to medium and, working in batches of 4 to 5, dip the semolina sticks in the flour to fully coat them; then dip them into the egg mixture, letting any excess drip off. Finally, dip them into the breadcrumbs until fully coated.

Step 6

Carefully, slide the breaded sticks into the hot oil, one at a time. They should sizzle immediately. Fry until golden brown, 4 to 5 minutes, then transfer to the prepared pan using a spider. Adjust the heat as needed to maintain the oil’s temperature. Repeat with the remaining semolina sticks (see NOTES).

Place the semolina sticks on a serving platter and dot with Dijon mustard, if using. Serve while still warm.

Nutrition Information

Per serving (2 semolina sticks), based on 8

Calories: 328; Total Fat: 17 g; Saturated Fat: 6 g; Cholesterol: 73 mg; Sodium: 304 mg; Carbohydrates: 34 g; Dietary Fiber: 2 g; Sugar: 6 g; Protein: 9 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

Adapted from the Fenves family cookbook.

Tested by Anna Rodriguez; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

