Here are three red wines ideal for autumn’s chill. We have a great value red from Roussillon that demonstrates how high-altitude vineyards in the Pyrenees foothills can produce exciting interpretations of southern France. We also have a more traditional Rhône Valley red blend.
Imported by Albert Bichot USA. Distributed locally by RNDC.
Taliano Michele “Blagheur” Langhe Nebbiolo 2020
Piedmont, Italy, $23
Crisp autumn leaves underfoot, wild mushrooms hiding behind a fallen tree, the scent of a changing season carried on an evening breeze. Wild game in the distance. A roast in the oven, a sauce with dried cherries and summer’s last herbs simmering on the stove. This nebbiolo in your glass. ABV: 14 percent. BW: 460 grams (Light).
Imported and distributed locally by Bravo Wine Imports.
Domaine La Rocalière Lirac 2018
Rhône Valley, France, $30
Prices are going up on Rhône Valley reds, but some appellation wines still stand out. This Lirac from La Rocalière, a red blend based on grenache, shows black fruit flavors and a gritty sense of stone, with hints of violet and lavender garrigue. Pair this with braised meats or stews, and enjoy the season. ABV: 15 percent. BW: 460 grams (Light).
Imported and distributed locally by Elite Wines.
Prices are approximate. For availability, check Wine.com, Wine-searcher.com and the websites of the wineries, importers or distributors.