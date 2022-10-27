Skip to main content
At just $15, this French red from the mountains is lively and balanced

Perspective by
Columnist, Food
October 27, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. EDT
FROM LEFT: Mas des Montagnes 2019; Taliano Michele “Blagheur” Nebbiolo 2020; Domaine La Rocalière Lirac 2018. (Peggy Cormary/For the Washington Post)

Here are three red wines ideal for autumn’s chill. We have a great value red from Roussillon that demonstrates how high-altitude vineyards in the Pyrenees foothills can produce exciting interpretations of southern France. We also have a more traditional Rhône Valley red blend.

GREAT VALUE

Mas des Montagnes 2019

(3 stars)

Côtes du Roussillon Villages, France, $15

This savory blend of grenache, syrah and carignan is a familiar formula for the south of France. Roussillon is in the foothills of the Pyrenees, and the Mediterranean warmth is tempered by higher altitudes and the cool mountain air. This is a lively red, with an energetic verve that keeps acid, tannin and fruit in perfect balance. The high alcohol noted on the label is not apparent on the palate. There is just a hint of the herbal, lavender character more prominent in wines from warmer, more eastern areas of the Languedoc. Mas des Montagnes is part of the Vignobles Lorgeril portfolio introduced to the United States a year ago. Alcohol by volume: 15 percent. Bottle weight: 420 grams (Light).

Imported by Albert Bichot USA. Distributed locally by RNDC.

Taliano Michele “Blagheur” Langhe Nebbiolo 2020

(3 stars)

Piedmont, Italy, $23

Crisp autumn leaves underfoot, wild mushrooms hiding behind a fallen tree, the scent of a changing season carried on an evening breeze. Wild game in the distance. A roast in the oven, a sauce with dried cherries and summer’s last herbs simmering on the stove. This nebbiolo in your glass. ABV: 14 percent. BW: 460 grams (Light).

Imported and distributed locally by Bravo Wine Imports.

Domaine La Rocalière Lirac 2018

(3 stars)

Rhône Valley, France, $30

Prices are going up on Rhône Valley reds, but some appellation wines still stand out. This Lirac from La Rocalière, a red blend based on grenache, shows black fruit flavors and a gritty sense of stone, with hints of violet and lavender garrigue. Pair this with braised meats or stews, and enjoy the season. ABV: 15 percent. BW: 460 grams (Light).

Imported and distributed locally by Elite Wines.

Prices are approximate. For availability, check Wine.com, Wine-searcher.com and the websites of the wineries, importers or distributors.

Loading...