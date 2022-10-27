Here are three red wines ideal for autumn’s chill. We have a great value red from Roussillon that demonstrates how high-altitude vineyards in the Pyrenees foothills can produce exciting interpretations of southern France. We also have a more traditional Rhône Valley red blend.

This savory blend of grenache, syrah and carignan is a familiar formula for the south of France. Roussillon is in the foothills of the Pyrenees, and the Mediterranean warmth is tempered by higher altitudes and the cool mountain air. This is a lively red, with an energetic verve that keeps acid, tannin and fruit in perfect balance. The high alcohol noted on the label is not apparent on the palate. There is just a hint of the herbal, lavender character more prominent in wines from warmer, more eastern areas of the Languedoc. Mas des Montagnes is part of the Vignobles Lorgeril portfolio introduced to the United States a year ago. Alcohol by volume: 15 percent. Bottle weight: 420 grams (Light).