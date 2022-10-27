Key lime pie and banana split beer? Fruited sours are making a splash.

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Every time he steps into a new brewery taproom, Eli Diaz has a singular focus: Scan the menu — be it a colorful chalkboard or laminated sheet — for the mention of a fruited sour. Diaz, who works in manufacturing operations production in Dallas, had his first taste of this quirky beer subsector at Grist Brewing just outside Denver, at the suggestion of a friend.

“I am always up for something different and enjoy tart and sour fruits — limes and lemons are always in our house,” he says. “I had their Sucker Punch sour and was hooked — I’ve tried all kinds of fruited sours since then.” And Diaz is not alone.

Fruited sours were the No. 4 most-consumed style on the beer app Untappd last year, with more than 3 million “check-ins.” Initially a niche product that seemed to challenge the very definition of beer, fruited sours are now firmly established in craft beer’s growing oeuvre.

While some fruited sours are variations on classic German sour styles such as gose and Berliner weisse, the majority are brewed using the relatively modern kettle-souring process, whereby brewers add controlled amounts of souring Lactobacillus bacteria to their wort (the unfermented beer), a simpler and more efficient alternative to traditional methods of souring — such as mixed culture fermentation, where wild natural yeasts are mixed with brewer’s yeast. Fresh fruit or flavoring is then added, sometimes with additional adjuncts like lactose or vanilla, to create flavors like Key lime pie and strawberry daiquiri.

Carrot cake and peaches-and-cream sours aren’t what most people think of as “beer” — and this is part of why fruited sours are so popular. Although they go through the same brewing process as conventional beer, they offer drinkers flavors, colors and textures they’ve never experienced in beer, which enables brewers to attract new consumers to a category of alcohol they might have written off. Many brewers are hoping that fruited sours will draw in those who might not enjoy the traditional beer tastes of hops and malt.

At Harlem Hops craft beer bar in New York, server and beer influencer Sonia B., who spoke on the condition that only her last initial be used, is passionate about the experience of bringing this new style of beer into drinkers’ lives. Posting and blogging as @houseofsours, she became a craft beer convert after her own sour beer epiphany tasting Bellwoods Brewery’s Jelly King Sour Ale, so sharing the joy with others is one of her favorite parts of her job.

“People so often think that those Dad-beer styles or IPAs are all that are available in beer, and then when they taste a fruited sour it’s like a whole new world opens up. They never knew beer could taste like that,” she said. “I’ve seen eyes light up in surprise, excitement and sometimes disbelief, then they will run back to their table to show their friends the new beer they just discovered, getting the group interested in it as well.”

And word getting around is having a significant effect on sector growth. An analysis by Bryan Roth, news editor for Good Beer Hunting, demonstrates a threefold increase in sales of fruited sours from 2017-2021, based on tracked retail sales of 840 beers from chain grocery, convenience, big box, liquor and other stores. Over the past year, fruited sour check-ins on Untappd have received an average rating of 3.94 out of 5, compared to the site’s overall average of 3.84.

As hard seltzers and ready-to-drink cocktails encroach on market share, fruited sours have given breweries new ways to attract new customers, particularly after two tough pandemic years.

The style is a key market driver, said Julie Rhodes, who runs Not Your Hobby Marketing, an agency that specializes in the craft beer industry. “Fruited sours appeal to a wider variety of palates and open the door to nontraditional beer drinkers that usually gravitate towards cocktails, wine or spirits,” she said. “Usually the label and marketing campaigns are filled with bright colors and pop art inspired imagery” — ideal Instagram content for breweries and drinkers alike.

The flavors themselves are another pull — many are based on cakes, candies and fruits that spark comfort and nostalgia in drinkers. Alexandria, Va.’s Aslin Brewing has fully embraced this, creating fruited sours showcasing Skittles, Starburst and sugary cereals. Co-founder Kai Leszkowicz notes: “We all recognize the flavor combinations and tartness of these beer products from all the years of pounding candies as kids. The nostalgia element combined with the adult element of alcohol makes these products very appealing."

For brewers, the fruited sour market offers creative possibilities. At Drekker Brewing in Fargo, N.D., the style is a natural fit with its experimental ethos. “We’re driven to create and brew any style that brings people together and makes them feel excitement, amazement and weirdness,” sa id Drekker co-founder and president Mark Bjornstad, whose beers include flavors of banana split and raspberry coconut crumble.

The largest brewery by production volume in New Orleans, Urban South, opened its award-winning research-and-development focused Houston outpost, USHTX, in February 2020. Fruited sours make up 60-70 percent of the output, and in two and a half years, the brewery has created more than 250 unique fruited sours. Reaching new markets is one of the key aims. “We consider it a win anytime we can convert a non-beer drinker,” says general manager Anna Jensen.

“With something like an IPA, you might not know exactly how Amarillo hops are supposed to taste — it requires a reference point,” USHTX head brewer Tyler Krutzfeldt said. “But almost everyone knows what to expect when they crack open a beer called Pineapple Guava Overload.”

Fruited sours inarguably fall into the higher end of the craft beer market. On nationwide beer distribution site Tavour, single cans of fruited sours average between $8 and $12 before tax and shipping, a far cry from $2-per-can grocery-store craft lagers. Buying local does reduce costs — a 4-pack of Aslin’s best-selling Volcano Sauce will set you back $16 plus tax from its Alexandria taproom — but higher cost does not represent a greater profit margin. As Adam Davis, COO of Berlin, Md.’s Burley Oak Brewing Company said, “Fruited sours, like heavily hopped IPAs, are a very much more expensive beer to produce due to the fruit additions, so the margins are much less than any other more standard offering.” Nevertheless, the heady mix of novelty, nostalgia and visual attractiveness fruited sours offer continues to overcome this barrier.

“The endless possibilities of what a beer can be are what has driven fruited kettle sours to be so popular,” Davis said.

Rhodes likens the distinction between drinking traditional mixed-fermentation sours and fruited sours to “going from listening to classical music to pop.” Sonia B. echoes this sentiment, describing fruited sours as “fun and easygoing … a more everyday, every-person drink.”

With hundreds of U.S. breweries now producing the style in volume, it’s only a matter of time before most drinkers encounter their first fruited sour. Yes, these really are beers, and yes, they are here to stay. Drekker’s Bjornstad quotes Arthur O’Shaughnessy and Willy Wonka; “We are the music makers, and we are the dreamers of dreams.” Beer, he believes, “is whatever we can dream it to be.”

Fruited sour series to try:

Burley Oak’s flagship J.R.E.A.M series focuses on dessert and cocktail-inspired flavors, including Blackberry Cobbler, Banana Bread, Pina Colada and Cherry Cola Float, with over 325 variants so far.

Drekker Brewing — Chonk

The clue’s in the name. Expect thick, chewy smoothie-esque textures with flavors like Funky Monkey; Yogurt Parfait; Peach Cinnamon and Marshmallow; and Strawberry Guava and White Chocolate.

Urban South HTX — Spilled

With nearly 200 varieties and three levels of fruitiness to choose from, USHTX’s Spilled series has something for everyone. “The Triple Spilled has been the most popular by far — people love the high quantity of fruit puree and smoothie-like sip” says general manager Anna Jensen.

Imprint Brewing — Schmoojee

One of the most prolific fruited sour series in the country, Imprint has produced more than 550 beers under the Schmoojee label, including nearly 100 collaborations. If you’re hankering for Pumpkin Roll S’mores or Pineapple Upside Down Cake in a glass, Imprint has you covered.

450 North Brewing Company — Slushy

With the third-highest number of fruited sour check-ins on Untappd over the past 12 months and over 500 Slushy varietals, 450 North’s hugely popular Slushy series sells out fast, with recent releases including Dank Candy Lollipop and Popsicle Rocket.

Aslin Beer — various sours

Aslin’s fruited sours mostly stand alone name-wise, with eclectic monikers like the marshmallow-forward Corvette Steve, mango-lemon-key-lime-blackberry Cash Only and popular year-round collaboration with Berlin’s Fuerst Wiacek Brewing Volcano Sauce. Expect the flavors to be as creative as the names.

