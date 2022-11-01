Pastry chef Claudia Fleming’s new chapter takes her home

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

As a young girl, Claudia Fleming turned her nose up at pizzelles. The wafer-thin Italian cookie was omnipresent in the pastry chef’s childhood, thanks to a grandmother who spent hours every Sunday pressing sticky batter between two hot patterned metal plates until it was wide as a saucer and thin as a coin. They’d get stacked into towers to cool into crisps. “I think it was her way to relax,” Fleming says, recalling her grandmother’s habit — and family’s collective, low-key disdain. “Back then, my cousins and I made fun of them, like, ‘Oh, here come the pizzelles again…’ and everyone pretended like they didn’t eat them, but somehow they kept disappearing.”

So it still surprises Fleming a little bit that there are two pizzelle recipes in her newest, highly anticipated cookbook, “Delectable: Sweet and Savory Baking,” written with Catherine Young. One is based on her grandmother’s infamous pizzelles, and the other, a gouda pizzelle, is a nod to Fleming’s longtime fascination with the savory side of the kitchen.

To be clear, Fleming is not known for pizzelles — or she wasn’t, anyway. She’s probably most famous for a salted chocolate caramel tart that mimics a rich bonbon and was, for years, on the dessert menu at New York City’s Gramercy Tavern, part of Union Square Hospitality Group. The tart made it into her first book, “The Last Course,” a genre-defining collection of recipes that those in the baking and pastry world still hold dear more than 20 years after its initial release in 2001. After the book went out of print, copies of it were selling on eBay and other resale sites for more than $200 each. In 2019, Penguin Random House reprinted it to much fanfare. Not long after, the publisher struck a deal with Fleming for a second book. “Delectable” represents not just a new chapter in the pastry chef’s life and career, but also a homecoming.

In contrast to her first book, this one is aimed at home bakers, and that’s because when Fleming began writing it, she was stuck at home, like most of us: “It was the beginning of the pandemic, and I was mostly alone for months, baking for myself, tinkering, sharing with neighbors… I was revisiting the past through baking,” she says, noting that her grandmother’s pizzelle maker was passed down to her. That helped inspire her to try her hand at the classic Italian treat — alongside others that she didn’t like as a kid but has reimagined, including taralli, a crisp, savory pastry flavored with olive oil and wine; pignoli cookies; and cassata cake.

The book’s release also coincides with a professional development: Fleming first worked for Union Square Hospitality Group founder Danny Meyer in the 1980s. In 2021, she rejoined the group as executive pastry director. This month, she takes on a new role: executive culinary director of Daily Provisions, the group’s chainlet of casual cafes that serve a tight menu of such reimagined American classics as bacon-egg-and-cheese sandwiches, tomato soup and crullers that melt in the mouth. For those who know her as a pastry chef, it might seem like a surprising move. But for Fleming, it’s serendipity.

Claudia Fleming was born in 1959 in Brentwood, on Long Island, to an Italian mother and an Irish father. “The Italian side of the family easily won out, when it came to food,” Fleming says. “I mean, my mother made corned beef and cabbage for St. Patrick’s Day and a green heart-shaped cake for my father’s birthday, but that was about it. Everything else was Italian.”

Fleming was not only the youngest daughter but also the youngest granddaughter. There were many aunts and uncles and cousins, and everyone went to Grandma Anna’s for Sunday supper. In addition to pizzelles, Fleming’s grandmother would make a feast, including manicotti and a Sicilian salad with sardines, fennel, white raisins and pine nuts.

During the week, Fleming’s mother would make sauce with meatballs and pork, meatloaf, stuffed shells, “the usual sort of stuff,” she recalls. Fleming was a gregarious student who still has many friends from elementary school. The new cookbook’s savory chapter includes a recipe for Mrs. Stasi’s Escarole Pie, named for the mother of one of her best friends from kindergarten.

Despite growing up around a lot of it, Fleming’s first love was not food but modern dance. “The fact that I chose a physical, not very intellectual, profession speaks to how much I didn’t like school,” Fleming says. “I always felt like working in restaurants was very similar to training as a dancer.” After high school, Fleming went to a dance conservatory in Connecticut, part of the Connecticut Ballet, and then followed one of her instructors to New York. Waiting tables was supposed to be a way to pay the bills while she studied and performed.

Her first job in the New York City restaurant industry was as a server at Dannon’s on the Park. When Jams, from chef Jonathan Waxman, opened in 1984, Fleming took a job as a server there. “I wasn’t one of those people who hated working in restaurants,” Fleming says. “I loved it.”

Restaurants seemed to love her back. She moved on to Union Square Cafe. After spending time in the front of the house, she asked whether she could intern in the pastry department, where she got her first taste of working in the kitchen. After three years there, she moved on to Tribeca Grill, where she became the pastry assistant to sous chef and pastry chef Gerry Hayden. Fleming remembers appreciating Hayden’s talent instantly, but the two were never more than friends — until a few years later, when he asked her out to dinner. (They married in 2001, the same year her first book was published.)

Meanwhile, newly obsessed with baking and cooking, Fleming went to Biarritz, France, and Paris to study pastry for a year. She landed a prestigious internship at Fauchon under the legendary Pierre Hermé, which eventually opened a lot of doors. But that wasn’t the only reason she went to Paris.

She had been carrying around a clipping of a Metropolitan Home magazine article by Coleman Andrews, who wrote about a sandwich shop called Così with such lavish admiration that Fleming was determined to get more than a taste. “I went to this place and just said, ‘I want to work here; I’ll work for free!’ ” Fleming recalls excitedly, “and they said, ‘We’re not French — we’ll pay you!’ ” The place — which in the 2000s merged with another group, went public and became a franchise operation — was run by expats from all over the world, and Fleming fit right in.

Eventually, Fleming went back to New York where she bounced around, doing catering here and there, before Meyer asked whether she’d talk to Gramercy Tavern chef Tom Colicchio about being the restaurant’s opening pastry chef. In 2000, she won the James Beard Award for Outstanding Pastry Chef and was part of the team that earned the restaurant’s first three-star review from the New York Times.

Pastry chef Pichet Ong worked at Tabla, another Union Square Hospitality Group restaurant, at the time and remembers that managers had a monthly dining allowance so they could try the other restaurants in the group. “Everyone wanted to use their dining allowance at Gramercy Tavern. It was a monthly ritual — all of the other pastry chefs would go there together and get the whole dessert menu,” he says. “Her desserts, seven or eight of them, were ideal for a group of four to eat. Her department was impressive — it had a staff big enough to service a restaurant on its own, and Claudia became known as an incredible mentor. Her kitchen generated a lot of proteges.”

The pastry world was somewhat surprised, then, when she left to become a director at the British sandwich chain Pret a Manger. It was the second time, after her stint at Così, that Fleming would get a taste of what it was like to manage and develop recipes for a cafe. Nevertheless, Pret was a blip; eight months after taking the job, she was back in the front of the house at Charlie Palmer’s now-closed Amuse, where Hayden was the chef and a partner.

“Gerry’s dream was always to go back to the North Fork [of Long Island], where he had spent summers as a kid,” Fleming says. After the couple bought a home there, Hayden started looking at commercial real estate. “I was caught off guard and didn’t think we could afford to open our own place, but when someone is so passionate about something, so in love with an idea, so motivated to make it work, you just want to help them see it through,” Fleming says. “We also both felt like we had worked for the best of the best. Gerry felt that way about Charlie [Palmer], and I felt that way about Danny [Meyer]. The only people left to work for were ourselves.”

The couple opened the North Fork Table & Inn in an old French bed-and-breakfast in 2006. The restaurant that served farm-to-table food with a few rooms above it soon became a community hub with a weekly farmers market where Fleming had a bakery stand. Their casual-fare food truck attracted a perpetual line that stretched down the street.

But in 2011, Hayden was diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis or ALS, a progressive neurodegenerative condition also known as Lou Gehrig’s disease. Fleming helped care for her husband as his condition deteriorated. In 2014, the couple put their property up for sale. In 2015, Hayden died. Fleming, who couldn’t afford to take time off, somehow carried on running the place. In the interim, she sold their house and rented a small cottage on the water in Southold, down the road from dear friends. The North Fork Table & Inn sold to investors in January 2020.

“I always say that was Gerry looking out for me,” Fleming says. “Because we would have never made it through covid.” Fleming is glad to see that the renovated inn and restaurant is again thriving at its full potential, but is also grateful to be done with that debt. “When we bought it, I don’t think we had $15 in the bank,” she recalls, a grim expression on her face. “And we never got out from under. It’s hard to continue living out someone else’s dream, you know?”

Death has pricked Fleming throughout her life. Her brother, Jimmy, died when she was 14; she was 23 when her father died. Her mother died three months after Hayden died. “Having lost my brother at a young age … not a day goes by when I don’t think about death,” she says.

Yet Fleming never lost her stage presence. Her smile is grand, her eyes sparkle. She speaks with her hands, and even her whole body, when making a point or for emphasis. Her shoulders shimmy as she describes adding smoked gouda to a grilled cheese, “for a little somethin’ somethin’, you know?”

On weekdays Fleming lives in her mother’s old apartment on East 79th Street. She starts every morning on a yoga mat for some stretches. After that, she showers and then takes Baci — named for the Italian chocolates her grandmother loved — to doggy day care before commuting to a Daily Provisions location. She pulls up a photo on her phone of a dark brown cockapoo, approximately 75 percent fluff and 25 percent dog. Then she swipes over to Instagram to find a photo of a pastry she recently tasted. “But, wait, I have to show you something,” she says, navigating to her Instagram “Explore” page. Up pops an endless stream of cockapoo photos and videos. “I just love them!”

The past few years have been a reflection point for the entire world. In Fleming’s life, they’ve been a whirlwind of change. At the end of 2019, as she was in the process of selling the North Fork Table & Inn, and celebrating the reprint of her first book, she sent Meyer Christmas wishes. He asked whether she wanted to talk, and they eventually agreed that she should come back to work for the group. (They both tell the story of Fleming’s exit interview from Gramercy Tavern, when she told Meyer she would “never work for another restaurateur again.”)

But life had other plans, at least initially. In mid-March 2020, Fleming was at Maialino waiting to meet with Chip Wade, then COO (now CEO) of Union Square Hospitality Group, to discuss her new job. He called: “Chip said, ‘I have covid. We have to shut down the restaurants,’ ” Fleming recalls. What was to be a grand new beginning was put on indefinite hold.

So she went back into the kitchen — her home kitchen in Southold.

As she writes in the foreword to her new book, “I yearned for adventure but missed order and soon settled into a routine at home, firing up my anything-but-fancy oven to bake ingredients I bought at my not particularly well-stocked local grocery, I started by ‘tweaking’ old recipes, fiddling until I felt completely pleased with them, then I moved on to cooking things I never had. At some point — I can’t say when — I realized my practice of baking at home was just what I needed.”

These recipes — gruyere and onion cocktail biscuits, her mom’s Irish soda bread, pecan olive shortbread, the chocolate chip cookies she served off the North Fork Table food truck, an Italian plum and hazelnut tart, and a reimagined version of her salted caramel tart (this time with peanuts in the filling) — became “Delectable.” Home bakers will find a mixture of easier cookies and pastries alongside more challenging cakes and candies. The more complex chapters include interstitial essays describing techniques such as tempering chocolate, the chemistry of sugar, the best way to frost a cake and how to master pastry doughs like a pro. Nearly a third of the book is devoted to savory recipes. “Honestly, what calls to me most loudly are plates full of umami — ironically, I confess I sometimes prefer to end a meal with cheese,” she admits in the savory chapter of the book.

“I think I’m really a frustrated cook,” Fleming told me.

So when the executive culinary director of Daily Provisions left the group, Meyer thought she’d be a good fit. “Her taste in food is just spectacular,” Meyer says by phone. “I’ve seen this in the world of chefs and the world of winemakers — you can taste someone’s personality in their food, and that’s true for Claudia, whether she’s making a cookie or a sandwich.”

Still, the job isn’t without its challenges. There’s a whole new generation of cooks and bakers in the kitchens at Union Square Hospitality Group, and most of them don’t know Fleming’s impressive résumé. She is tasked with creating menu items for and training teams in four Daily Provisions locations, including two commissaries, and it can be tricky when the boss wants something done one way, but a young cook thinks they know a better way. Fleming’s guidance tends to be equal parts firm and gentle; she is built of patience.

Meyer puts it another way: “I don’t know if you can be humble to a fault, because it’s a great human quality, but that’s how I would describe Claudia in the kitchen and in life.”

