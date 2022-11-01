These tiny gruyere and onion biscuits deliver big flavor

Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Pastry chef and cookbook author Claudia Fleming said she nibbles these tender, spicy bite-size biscuits, which call to mind gougères, with a glass of wine or champagne. This recipe, from her latest cookbook, “Delectable: Sweet and Savory Baking,” is a handy one for party hosts because the tender dough produces flaky biscuits that can be made ahead and baked from frozen.

Fleming has been celebrated for her cookbooks and pastries. Check out her Butterscotch Custards With Coconut Cream from 2019’s, “The Last Course,” written with food writer Melissa Clark, and reissued in 2001. Fleming received the James Beard Foundation’s Outstanding Pastry Chef for 2000, and Pastry Art & Design named her one of their 10 Best Pastry Chefs that same year.

Gruyere and Onion Cocktail Biscuits

Make Ahead: Unbaked dough and/or cut biscuits can be refrigerated for up to 1 day in advance. To freeze, place the sliced biscuit dough on a large, rimmed baking sheet and freeze until hard, about 1 hour; then transfer to an airtight container for up to 1 month. Bake as directed. No need to defrost. Alternatively, bake the biscuits, allow them to cool to the touch and freeze in an airtight container for up to 1 month.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 3 days; reheat in a 350-degree oven for about 3 minutes.

Ingredients

For the onions

1 medium onion (6 ounces), halved and sliced

4 anchovy filets, minced

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1/2 teaspoon fine salt

1/2 cup plus 1 tablespoon heavy cream

For the dough

1 1/2 cups plus 2 tablespoons (226 grams) all-purpose flour, plus more the counter

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon fine salt

6 tablespoons (3 ounces/85 grams) unsalted butter, cut into 1/2-inch dice and frozen

3/4 cup (2 1/2 ounces/71 grams) grated gruyere cheese, plus more for sprinkling if desired

2 1/2 tablespoons (1/2 ounce/15 grams) grated parmesan cheese, plus more for sprinkling if desired

1/2 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Heavy cream, for brushing

Step 1

Make the onions: In a skillet over medium-low heat, combine the onion, anchovies, oil, crushed red pepper flakes and salt. Cook, stirring occasionally and adjusting the heat as necessary, until the onions are soft and golden, 30 to 45 minutes. Remove from the heat and let cool, then chop the mixture. Transfer the mixture to a medium bowl, add the cream and refrigerate for about 15 minutes.

Step 2

Make the dough: In a food processor, combine the flour, baking powder and salt and pulse until combined. Add the frozen butter and process until the mixture resembles a coarse meal, about 15 seconds. Transfer to a large bowl and mix in the cheeses until combined. Add the onion mixture and pepper and, using a fork, stir just until the onions are evenly distributed. The dough will be crumbly.

Step 3

Position a rack in the middle of the oven and preheat to 400 degrees. Line a large, rimmed baking sheet with parchment paper.

Lightly flour a work surface, turn the dough out on it and shape it into an 8-inch square. If the dough is too dry to stay together, sprinkle it with more heavy cream, 1 tablespoon at a time, just until it holds its shape. Using a sharp knife or bench scraper, cut it into quarters. Stack one quarter on top of another so that you have two stacks. Push them close together; then, using a rolling pin, gently flatten and roll it out into a 1/2- to 3/4-inch-thick square. For neater biscuits, trim any uneven edges of the dough with a bench scraper or sharp knife, reserving the trimmings, then cut the dough into 1-inch square biscuits.

Step 4

Reroll the trimmings and cut additional biscuits as needed. Working in batches if necessary, arrange the biscuits about 1 inch apart on the prepared baking sheet. Lightly brush each biscuit with heavy cream. Sprinkle them with additional gruyere or parmesan, if desired. If your kitchen is very warm or the dough has gotten soft, chill the cut biscuits in the refrigerator for about 10 minutes.

Step 5

Bake the biscuits for 7 minutes, rotate the pan front to back and continue baking 4 to 5 minutes more, or until the tops are golden. The biscuits are tender, so if the sprinkled cheese on top melts causing them to stick to the parchment, gently free them with a thin spatula before lifting them.

Serve warm or room temperature.

Nutrition Information

Per serving (3 biscuits) based on 15

Calories: 174; Total Fat: 12 g; Saturated Fat: 6 g; Cholesterol: 32 mg; Sodium: 312 mg; Carbohydrates: 13 g; Dietary Fiber: 1 g; Sugar: 1 g; Protein: 4 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

Adapted from “Delectable: Sweet and Savory Baking” by Claudia Fleming (Random House, 2022).

Tested by Ann Maloney; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

