Listen Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

There’s a wine region so sneaky good it slips under the radar of point scores and cult wine prices. Its wines languish on store shelves, underappreciated and misunderstood by consumers. They don’t over impress with lush flavors, and they lack an OMG factor. Yet they are expressive and versatile with all kinds of cuisine. They lurk unnoticed on restaurant wine lists, sommelier darlings to be presented like rabbits from a magician’s hat to diners who don’t want to squander the bank.

May I offer you a glass of beaujolais?

No, I don’t mean beaujolais nouveau, released on the third Thursday of November as a celebration of the recent harvest. I love nouveau. I drink it once a year — sometimes with Thanksgiving dinner, our own harvest festival a week after the wine is released. But the region’s top wines, called beaujolais crus, are worth exploring year round.

Advertisement

The region of Beaujolais stretches along the Saône River from the southern tip of Burgundy to Lyon, the city considered by many to be the gastronomic heart of France. Right there you have two clues to its significance: Burgundy and gastronomy. Beaujolais is not burgundy, of course: Most importantly, the grapes are different. Burgundy is pinot noir, while Beaujolais is gamay. There’s amusing history there, look it up. (Hint: Google “Philip the Bold gamay.”) The region also produces a small amount of delicious beaujolais blanc from chardonnay and an even scarcer rosé from gamay. If you can find these, buy them.

Another notable difference between beaujolais and burgundy is price. Bourgogne rouge, the basic level of burgundy wine, can now cost well into the $40-$50 range. Top beaujolais can be had in the $20s to low $30s. In Beaujolais, there are no premier crus or grands crus at lofty prices and scarce availability. They are priced considerably lower than village-level burgundy, their rough equivalent in the wine hierarchy.

That price advantage makes beaujolais an ideal “bistro wine” for restaurant wine lists as well as gatherings at home. Gamay’s acidity and medium body help it match all sorts of flavors, so if you’re having salmon and someone else is having steak, beaujolais can work. Being savvy marketers (see Nouveau, above), winemakers have even coined their own term, “beaujonomie,” a mash-up of beaujolais and gastronomy, or bistronomy. It describes the convivial sharing of wine and food. Beaujolais wine, of course.

Advertisement

Beaujolais offers a budding wine enthusiast an opportunity to explore the nuances of terroir and appellation in a simplified sample. Burgundy has seven regional appellations, 44 villages, 662 vineyards designated as premier cru and 33 grands crus. That’s quite an investment in time and effort, as well as money. In contrast, Beaujolais has 12 appellations, 10 of which are considered crus. It’s much more accessible and without the pressure of a luxury price tag.

If you were to drive from Burgundy to Lyon, you could meander southward through the 10 crus appellations of Beaujolais. The first, Saint-Amour, might put you in a romantic mood with its delicate, tender wine. Juliènas will greet you with its fleshier expression, while Chénas will wrap your palate in silk. Moulin-à-Vent displays the power of the wind, and Fleurie calms with delicate, floral notes. Savor the crunch of Chiroubles, like fresh fruit off the vine. The dense, brooding Morgon, the most powerful beaujolais, may remind you that you’re heading south, and that beyond Lyon lies the syrah-based wines of the northern Rhône. Brouilly will bring your mind back to Beaujolais with its bright, smooth fruit, along with the spirited wines of Côte de Brouilly.

The southern part of the region and some smaller pockets of vineyards straddling the crus make up the larger appellations of Beaujolais and Beaujolais Villages, where the bulk of the region’s wine is produced. The chardonnay, rosé and nouveau wines are labeled with these appellations.

Advertisement

Even without visiting Beaujolais in person, we can explore these wines at home over dinner with friends. Just remember to serve up a side dish of beaujonomie.

“Beaujonomie” may not trip off the tongues of even the most Francophile Americans, but the coinage is meant to convey the wine’s compatibility with food — a portmanteau of beaujolais and gastronomy. Or perhaps, “bistronomy,” another term that hasn’t caught on here but reflects a more casual style of fine dining without the expense of Michelin stars. Cru Beaujolais, the top wines from hillsides around several small villages in the northern part of the region, have been creeping up in price. But while they may not be everyday wines, they still represent tremendous value. Here are three that show the versatility and quality of this underappreciated wine region.

GREAT VALUE

Domaine Gilles Copéret Fleurie La Madone 2019

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarHalf ( 3.5 stars )

Beaujolais, France, $21

Advertisement

As the appellation name suggests, Fleurie wines tend to be aromatic, as though violets and roses were growing in your glass. Sipping this wine from Gilles Copéret is like taking a stroll through a beautifully manicured garden in late afternoon, as the day’s heat begins to wane and the flowers breathe easy — it’s happy hour. Alcohol by volume: 13.5 percent. BW: 550 grams (Average).

Imported and distributed locally by Monsieur Touton Selection.

GREAT VALUE

Stephane Aviron Chenas 2019

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarHalf ( 3.5 stars )

Beaujolais, France, $24

I’ve never met a moody Beaujolais until this one challenged me to a staring match. It had secrets it didn’t want to reveal. But after an hour or so, the stony silence yielded hints of cherries and earth, the beginnings of a vineyard story extending back through geologic history. A hillside half a world away, with something to say year after year. ABV: 13 percent. BW: 580 grams (Average).

Advertisement

Imported by Frederick Wildman and Sons. Distributed locally by RNDC.

Domaine du Pavillon de Chavannes Côte de Brouilly Cuvée des Ambassades 2021

StarSolid StarSolid StarSolid StarHalf ( 3.5 stars )

Beaujolais, France, $29

Cuvée des Ambassades is a favorite of France’s diplomatic service, and no wonder: It’s delightful by itself and is extremely friendly with all sorts of foods. That makes it an ideal wine for social functions as well as for a bistro wine list where it might accompany a range of flavors. The texture is also similar to Burgundy. Autumn leaves, a chill in the air, that warm feeling when you put on your favorite sweater. It’s all here. ABV: 12.5 percent. BW: 415 grams (Light).

Imported by Vintage ’59 Imports. Distributed locally by Winebow.

Prices are approximate. For availability, check Wine.com, Wine-searcher.com and the websites of the wineries, importers or distributors.

GiftOutline Gift Article