Make this triple onion dip your go-to for game day or any party

Onion dip’s regular invitation to the party is well deserved. It’s a crowd-pleaser that levels up anything you dip into it with creamy, savory flavor — cut vegetables, crackers, chips and more. It’s also easy to make, perhaps most commonly with a tub of sour cream and a packet of instant soup. But, as this recipe illustrates, with just a tiny bit more effort, you can whip up a fresher-tasting version that’s better for you, too, without all the additives, salt and saturated fat.

This dip’s flavor is driven by onion in three different forms: sautéed onion and scallion whites, golden brown and sweet; onion powder for concentrated savoriness; and scallion greens for a sprinkle of freshness and color. Garlic powder, salt and pepper are in the mix, too, to heighten the flavor further.

The dip’s base is my go-to healthier-creamy-dip combo of Greek yogurt (low-fat or full fat) stirred with a little mayo for rich silkiness. Just as with the soup packet, you simply stir the seasonings into the creamy base. I like to let the dip chill for an hour or more before serving to let the flavors meld, then it’s ready to go — a must-have if you’re having people over to watch the game, but welcome at just about any gathering.

Triple Onion Dip

Make Ahead: The dip needs to be made and refrigerated for at least 1 hour before serving.

Storage: Refrigerate for up to 3 days in an airtight container.

Ingredients

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 small yellow onion (5 ounces), minced

2 scallions, thinly sliced, greens and whites separated

1 cup Greek yogurt (low-fat or full fat)

1/4 cup mayonnaise

3/4 teaspoon onion powder

3/4 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon fine salt

1/4 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

Step 1

In a medium skillet over medium heat, heat the oil until shimmering. Add the onion and scallion whites and cook, stirring frequently, until golden and softened, about 10 minutes. Remove from the heat and let cool completely.

Step 2

In a medium bowl, stir together the cooled onion mixture, yogurt, mayonnaise, onion powder, garlic powder, salt, pepper and most of the scallion greens until incorporated. Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour and up to 3 days. When ready to serve, garnish with the remaining scallion greens.

Nutrition Information

Per serving (3 1/2 tablespoons)

Calories: 107; Total Fat: 10 g; Saturated Fat: 1 g; Cholesterol: 4 mg; Sodium: 262 mg; Carbohydrates: 4 g; Dietary Fiber: 1 g; Sugar: 2 g; Protein: 1 g

This analysis is an estimate based on available ingredients and this preparation. It should not substitute for a dietitian’s or nutritionist’s advice.

From cookbook author and registered dietitian nutritionist Ellie Krieger.

Tested by Olga Massov; email questions to voraciously@washpost.com.

